Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Strike at plant that makes truck seats forces production stoppage for Missouri General Motors

Jul 24, 2024, 9:19 AM

Lear production worker Abigail Fletcher rides her mini bike in support of the picket line as member...

Lear production worker Abigail Fletcher rides her mini bike in support of the picket line as members of United Auto Workers Local 282 continue their strike against the car and truck seat manufacturer in Wentzville, Mo. on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. The strike led to a shutdown at the nearby GM assembly plant. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Production has halted at a Missouri General Motors plant that manufactures trucks and vans, the result of a strike at the company that supplies seats for the vehicles.

About 480 workers at Lear Corp. in Wentzville walked out at midnight Sunday. The strike brought production to a standstill Monday at the GM plant in Wentzville, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of St. Louis, where the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize trucks, along with the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana full-size vans are made.

About 4,600 employees work at the Wentzville GM plant.

“We can confirm that GM Wentzville Assembly Plant has been impacted by part shortages resulting from a labor dispute at one of our suppliers,” GM spokesman Kevin Kelly said in a statement. “We hope both sides work quickly to resolve their issues so we can resume our regular production schedule to support our customers.”

A statement on the United Autoworkers Region 4’s Facebook page said Lear Corp. has “failed to address” more than 30 proposals from union negotiators.

“Despite the bargaining committee’s best efforts to secure a new agreement during more than a month of negotiation, Lear has remained unwilling to provide the conditions and compensation these nearly 500 Wentzville, Missouri UAW members deserve,” the statement read.

A statement from Lear Corp. said negotiations are ongoing.

“We continue bargaining in good faith with the UAW,” the statement read. “We are working hard to reach a fair and equitable settlement as soon as possible in our Wentzville, Missouri, seating assembly plant.”

National News

FILE - Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears speaks at a press conference announcing that Raymond Ron...

Associated Press

Mistrial declared in case of Indiana man accused of fatally shooting five, including pregnant woman

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge declared a mistrial in the case of an Indianapolis man accused of fatally shooting five people, including a pregnant woman, after a witness verbally confronted the defendant in front of the jury. Marion County Superior Judge Chris Miller declared the mistrial Tuesday in the trial of Raymond Ronald Lee Childs […]

12 minutes ago

Associated Press

New evidence means freedom for a Michigan man who spent 37 years in prison for a murder conviction

DETROIT (AP) — A man who served nearly 40 years in prison for a Detroit-area murder won’t face another trial after a judge threw out his conviction based on new evidence. The decision by prosecutors means Paul Clark, who has been out on bond since May, is free — for good. “I just can’t believe […]

13 minutes ago

FILE - Independent gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Nov....

Associated Press

A former candidate for governor is disbarred over possessing images of child sexual abuse

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A wealthy attorney who came close to being elected governor has been disbarred following the completion of his sentence for possessing thousands of images of child sexual abuse, officials said. A judge on Monday signed off on the Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar recommendation that 77-year-old Eliot Cutler should […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man who attacked author Salman Rushdie charged with supporting terrorist group

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A man who severely injured author Salman Rushdie in a frenzied knife attack in western New York faces a new charge that he supported a terrorist group. An indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court in Buffalo on Wednesday charges Hadi Matar with providing material support to Hezbollah, a militant group based […]

1 hour ago

FILE - The Disneyland Resort entrance is seen, March 9, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Disney has reached...

Associated Press

Disney reaches tentative agreement with California theme park workers

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disney has reached a tentative agreement with four unions representing thousands of workers at its California theme parks, including ride operators, candy makers and parking attendants. The coalition of unions said early Wednesday that its 14,000 workers will get to vote on the deal on Monday. No other details were immediately […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Man gets life without parole in 1988 killing and sexual assault of woman in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — A man was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the killing of a woman whose body was found in the basement of a Boston building more than three decades ago. DNA evidence linked Carl Vega, 61, to the 1988 killing of 21-year-old Judy Chamberlain, prosecutors said. A maintenance worker discovered […]

2 hours ago

Strike at plant that makes truck seats forces production stoppage for Missouri General Motors