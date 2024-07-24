Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Oregon fire is the largest burning in the US. Officials warn an impending storm could exacerbate it

Jul 24, 2024, 1:02 PM | Updated: 2:58 pm

In this image provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Durkee fire burns in the bac...

In this image provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Durkee fire burns in the background as it nears Interstate 84 near Huntington, Ore., early Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (Oregon Department of Transportation via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Oregon Department of Transportation via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A wildfire burning in Oregon that’s kicking smoke into neighboring states is now the largest active blaze in the U.S., authorities said, and fire crews are bracing for a storm late Wednesday that’s expected to bring lightning, strong winds and the risk of flash floods.

The Durkee Fire, burning near the Oregon-Idaho border about 130 miles (209 kilometers) west of Boise, Idaho, shut down Interstate 84 for hours on Tuesday as the flames approached the vital link between the states. The freeway briefly reopened Wednesday, but then closed again as officials warned of frequent disruptions because of the nearly 400-square-mile (1036-square-kilometer) blaze.

The town of Huntington, Oregon, home to about 500 people, remained evacuated for a third full day, and authorities issued warnings about the coming storm to those who have remained behind. The storm could bring wind gusts of up to 75 mph (121 kph), lightning and heavy rain that could cause flash flooding and debris flows in recently burned areas, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office also cautioned residents about the risk posed by the storm and the expected “abundant” lightning. The agency has mobilized nearly 500 firefighters to help protect communities that could be threatened by wildfires nearby.

The major electricity utility in the region, Idaho Power, warned customers to prepare for possible outages.

“Power outages and freeway closures are expected. In the event that the fire reaches the City of Huntington, there may be delays in assisting residents that have not previously evacuated,” the sheriff’s office said.

More than 60 significant fires are burning in Oregon and Washington alone, and Oregon has been plagued with hundreds of lightning strikes from thunderstorms that have started new blazes in bone-dry vegetation.

Already, the smoke from the Durkee Fire in Oregon was choking the air in Boise and beyond. An air quality warning was in effect for the entire region on Wednesday.

Patrick Nauman, the owner of Weiser Classic Candy in the small town of Weiser, Idaho, near the Oregon border, said driving into town Wednesday morning was “like driving into a fog bank, because it’s so thick and low to the road.”

Nauman’s shop is on the main intersection in town and is typically a popular spot to stop for lunch or a sugar fix, but customer traffic has dropped by half in the past few days as thick smoke and triple-digit temperatures dogged the region.

“Yesterday you could smell it, taste it, it just kind of hung in the back of your throat,” Nauman said of the smoke.

Mike Cantin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise, said cooler air moving into the region Wednesday evening could stoke the Oregon fire. A red flag warning was in effect and the area has been suffering through a heat wave, including many days over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

“With these winds showing up today, every little spark could get out of hand very easily. It could be a really hazardous situation very fast,” Cantin said. “Don’t light anything on fire and be very careful around grass.”

National News

Roger Stone walks on the convention floor during the Republican National Convention Wednesday, July...

Associated Press

Watchdog finds no improper influence in sentencing recommendation for Trump ally Roger Stone

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Justice Department watchdog investigation found no evidence that politics played an improper role in a decision to propose a lighter prison sentence for Roger Stone, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, according to a report released Wednesday. The inspector general launched the investigation after four lawyers who prosecuted Stone […]

4 minutes ago

FILE - Massachusetts State Police Detective Lt. Brian Tully holds up a piece of evidence on the wit...

Associated Press

2 more state troopers who were part of the Karen Read case are under investigation, police say

BOSTON (AP) — Two more state troopers, who testified in the Karen Read murder trial over the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, are now facing an internal affairs investigation, the Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday. Detective Lt. Brian Tully and Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik are being investigated along with lead investigator in the case, […]

18 minutes ago

FILE - Ingrid Yanet Lopez Hernandez, 32, center back, her children, from left, Jazmine, 7, Christia...

Associated Press

Judge’s order shields Catholic Charities from deposition as Texas investigates border aid groups

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A judge on Wednesday rejected Texas’ attempts to compel a deposition from one of the largest migrant shelters on the U.S.-Mexico border, dealing a new legal setback to a widening Republican-led investigation into migrant aid groups. The ruling by state District Judge J.R. Flores does not stop the state’s investigation into […]

19 minutes ago

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in W...

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: A look at Netanyahu’s claims about Israel, Hamas and Iran during his speech to Congress

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday defended his country’s conduct in the devastating Gaza war, urged the U.S. to support the fight against Hamas and ridiculed protesters during a scathing address to Congress. But he also cited an unverified intelligence report and ignored much of the criticism in a war that has killed tens […]

29 minutes ago

FILE - Lizelle Gonzalez, center, listens as a statement is read aloud by her lawyer Cecilia Garza, ...

Associated Press

Texas woman’s lawsuit after being jailed on murder charge over abortion can proceed, judge rules

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman who was jailed and charged with murder after self-managing an abortion in 2022 can move forward with her lawsuit against the local sheriff and prosecutors over the case that drew national outrage before the charges were quickly dropped, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Drew B. […]

31 minutes ago

This image provided by U.S. Air National Guard shows Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus speaking to attend...

Associated Press

Senior NORAD Air Force commander nominated to be next National Guard Bureau chief

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Air Force commander at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been nominated to be the next chief of the National Guard Bureau, just a bit more than a week before the current chief retires. The nomination of Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Nordhaus went to the Senate on […]

42 minutes ago

Oregon fire is the largest burning in the US. Officials warn an impending storm could exacerbate it