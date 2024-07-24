Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress in Washington on Wednesday as he sought to bolster U.S. support for his country’s fight against Hamas and other Iran-backed armed groups. Meanwhile, the nation’s capitol city was filled with protesters.

Netanyahu has signaled that a cease-fire deal could be taking shape after nine months of war, but during his fiery speech to Congress, he vowed to press forward with Israel’s war until he achieves “total victory.”

President Biden addresses the nation tonight. Listen live on KIRO Newsradio beginning at 5 p.m. PT.

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli military’s latest order to leave parts of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis say they are sleeping in the streets. The Health Ministry in Gaza says over 39,100 Palestinians have been killed in the war.

Officials from Egypt, Israel, the United States and Qatar had been expected to meet in Doha on Thursday with the aim of resuming talks for a proposed three-phase cease-fire to end the war between Israel and Hamas and free the remaining hostages. But an Israeli official said Wednesday that Israel’s negotiating team was delayed and would likely be dispatched next week.

Thousands of people protesting Israel’s war in Gaza marched Wednesday in Washington, chanting “Free, Free Palestine” as they filled blocks of city streets and police used pepper spray on demonstrators while Netanyahu addressed Congress.

Demonstrators calling for an end to the war that has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians marched toward the Capitol but were blocked by police from getting closer to the building. Then they headed toward the Union Station, where protesters removed American flags outside the rail terminal and hoisted Palestinian flags in their place. Cheers rang out as the final flag was raised.

Thousands of people weaved through streets carrying Palestinian flags and signs with messages such as “arrest Netanyahu” and “end all U.S. aid to Israel.”

“Bibi, Bibi, We’re not done! The intifada has just begun!” they shouted, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname. Other protesters chanted, “Netanyahu, you can’t hide. You’re committing genocide.”

At Union Station, protesters climbed a flag pole and chanted “shame on you” as police dragged somebody away. At least two people were seen being treated for the effect of chemical agents to the eyes.

Police said they used pepper spray after some protesters became “violent” and “failed to obey” orders to move back from the police line.

“We are deploying pepper spray toward anyone trying to break the law and cross that line,” Capitol Police said in a post on X.

Among the protesters was a group of artists from Baltimore displaying a massive papier-mâché sculpture meant to depict President Joe Biden with blood on his hands and devil horns. They said the sculpture took months to construct and is meant to represent Biden’s unwillingness to stand up to Israel.

Mary Kaileh, a Palestinian woman who moved to the U.S. from the West Bank 17 years ago and now lives in Baltimore, said her people have been ignored and mistreated for decades. She’s not convinced protests will change anything in terms of convincing American politicians to act, but she wasn’t about to stay home.

“I love it, but I don’t see the effects of it,” she said.

While many of the demonstrators have condemned Israel, others have expressed support while pressing Netanyahu to strike a cease-fire deal in the war with Hamas and bring home the hostages still being held by the militant group.

Many Jewish Americans view the war in Gaza as just because it came in response to the brutal Oct. 7 Hamas attack, even if they don’t outright support Netanyahu and his policies. The families of hostages taken by Hamas are also protesting, demanding Netanyahu agree to a cease-fire deal that would free their loves ones.

Police have significantly boosted security around the Capitol and closed multiple roads for most of the week. Workers erected a metal fence around the White House on Wednesday morning while tall steel barriers ringed the Capitol. Security officers were deployed on foot, bicycle and with dogs around the building and in hallways inside.

Associated Press writers Olla Mokhtar, Olivia Diaz and Lea Skene contributed to this report.