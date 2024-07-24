Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Pentagon panel to review Medals of Honor given to soldiers at the Wounded Knee massacre

Jul 24, 2024, 1:26 PM

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses during a meeting with Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevk...

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses during a meeting with Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur at the Pentagon, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department will review the Medals of Honor that were given to 20 U.S. soldiers for their actions in the 1890 battle at Wounded Knee to make sure their conduct merits such an honorable award.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the review by a special panel of experts after consultation with the White House and the Department of the Interior. Congress recommended such a review in the 2022 defense bill, reflecting a push by some lawmakers to rescind the awards for those who participated in the massacre on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation near Wounded Knee Creek.

An estimated 250 Native Americans, including women and children, were killed in the fight and at least another 100 were wounded.

Medals of Honor were given to 20 soldiers from the 7th Cavalry Regiment, and their awards cite a range of actions including bravery, efforts to rescue fellow troops and actions to “dislodge Sioux Indians” who were concealed in a ravine.

Native American groups, advocates, state lawmakers from South Dakota and a number of Congress members have called for officials to revoke the awards. Congress apologized in 1990 to the descendants of those killed at Wounded Knee but did not revoke the medals.

In a memo signed last week, Austin said the panel will review each award “to ensure no soldier was recognized for conduct that did not merit recognition” and if their conduct demonstrated any disqualifying actions. Those could include rape or murder of a prisoner or attacking a non-combatant or someone who had surrendered.

Austin said Army Secretary Christine Wormuth must provide the historical records and documentation for the awards for each soldier to the panel by Friday. The panel must provide a written report no later than Oct. 15, recommending that each award be either revoked or retained.

The standards for awarding the Medal of Honor have evolved over time, but the review will evaluate the 20 soldiers’ actions based on the rules in place at the time. Austin said the panel of five experts can consider the context of the overall incident to assess each soldier’s actions.

The dispute continues a long history of contentious relations between the tribes in South Dakota and the government dating to the 1800s. The Wounded Knee massacre was the deadliest, as federal troops shot and killed Lakota men, women and children during a campaign to stop a religious practice known as the Ghost Dance.

National News

Associated Press

Hiker falls to death during storm on Yosemite’s iconic Half Dome

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A bucket-list climb to the top of Yosemite National Park’s Half Dome turned to tragedy for a young Arizona woman who fell to her death during a descent forced by a sudden storm that pounded the iconic granite monolith this month. Grace Rohloff, 20, an experienced hiker and Arizona […]

19 minutes ago

In this image provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Durkee fire burns in the bac...

Associated Press

Oregon fire is the largest burning in the US. Officials warn an impending storm could exacerbate it

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A wildfire burning in Oregon that’s kicking smoke into neighboring states is now the largest active blaze in the U.S., authorities said, and fire crews are bracing for a storm late Wednesday that’s expected to bring lightning, strong winds and the risk of flash floods. The Durkee Fire, burning near the […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

Appeals judges rule against fund used to provide phone services for rural and low-income people

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Calling it a “misbegotten tax,” a federal appeals court in New Orleans ruled Wednesday that a method the Federal Communications Commission uses to fund telephone service for rural and low-income people and broadband services for schools and libraries is unconstitutional. The immediate implications of the 9-7 ruling by the 5th U.S. […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

Kentucky clerk who opposed gay marriage appeals ruling over attorney fees

CINCINNATI (AP) — A former Kentucky county clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples a decade ago is appealing a ruling ordering her to pay thousands in attorney fees. The appeal filed by attorneys for Kim Davis in federal court argues that the landmark Obergefell ruling in 2015 should be overturned. Davis […]

56 minutes ago

FILE - Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi, 70, center, appears at Bristol Superior court, accused of murdering he...

Associated Press

Connecticut woman found dead hours before she was to be sentenced for killing her husband

A 76-year-old Connecticut woman was found dead at her home Wednesday, hours before she was to be sentenced for killing her husband and hiding his body for months while continuing to collect his paychecks. State police said they were investigating the “untimely death” of Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi after being called to her Burlington home for a […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Rick Gordon, of Plainfield, Vt., looks at what remains of Mill Street and an apartment build...

Associated Press

Vermont opens flood recovery centers as it awaits decision on federal help

BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — Vermont on Wednesday opened the first of four flood recovery centers while officials waited to find out whether the state qualifies for federal help. Many farmers and residents were hit by flooding two weeks ago from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. The flooding destroyed roads and bridges and inundated farms. It […]

1 hour ago

Pentagon panel to review Medals of Honor given to soldiers at the Wounded Knee massacre