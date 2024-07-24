Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Administrative judge says discipline case against high-ranking NYPD official should be dropped

Jul 24, 2024, 1:41 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A New York Police Department administrative trial judge has recommended that a disciplinary case against the department’s highest-ranking uniformed officer be dropped, arguing that the police watchdog agency that investigated the case lacked jurisdiction.

The city’s Civilian Complaint Review Board had been pursuing a case against Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey over a November 2021 incident in which he ordered officers to void the arrest of a retired officer who previously worked for him.

But the NYPD’s deputy commissioner of trials, Rosemarie Maldonado, said Tuesday that the case against Maddrey should be dropped because the CCRB is only authorized to investigate encounters between officers and members of the public, not an internal police interaction inside a station house.

Maldonado said Maddrey “did not interact with any member of the public” when he told a sergeant to void the arrest of a former officer who had been accused of waving a gun at three children after their basketball hit his family’s security camera.

The final decision about whether to discipline Maddrey rests with Police Commissioner Edward Caban, who has authority over police disciplinary matters and can overrule the CCRB.

A spokesperson for the department said Maldonado’s recommendation, along with written comments from the attorneys representing Maddrey and the CCRB, will be submitted to Caban for review and final decision.

Maddrey’s attorney, Lambros Lambrou, praised Maldonado’s recommendation.

“We are delighted with the decision and the recognition that CCRB has boundaries,” Lambrou told the New York Post.

“We hope that the police commissioner follows her well-reasoned and concise decision to dismiss,” Lambrou said.

CCRB spokesperson Clare Platt told the news site The City that no one should be above the law.

“We are confident that the police commissioner would agree that an officer’s rank should not immunize them from accountability for misconduct,” Platt said. “The dismissal of these charges sends the opposite message to both members of the NYPD and all New Yorkers.”

The recommendation to dismiss the CCRB’s case against Maddrey came the day after the agency’s interim chairperson resigned.

CCRB head Arva Rice did not provide a reason for her resignation, but she had clashed with Mayor Eric Adams. a former police officer who, since taking office, has largely defended the actions of police officials, including Maddrey.

Caban took over as police commissioner from Keechant Sewell, who resigned in Jun 2023 after 18 months on the job.

Sewell, the first woman to head the nation’s largest police department, had recommended disciplining Maddrey with the loss of up to 10 vacation days.

Maddrey chose to take the case to an administrative trial prosecuted by the CCRB rather than accept any discipline, and Sewell resigned shortly thereafter.

National News

Michael Boris, with the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL), shows off thousands of Oyste...

Associated Press

AmeriCorps CEO gets a look at a volunteer-heavy project to rebuild Louisiana’s vulnerable coast.

VIOLET, La. (AP) — A volunteer-heavy effort to restore some of Louisiana’s eroding coast with recycled oyster shells was part of the scenic backdrop Wednesday for a visit from the head of AmeriCorps, the federal agency that deploys volunteers to serve communities around the nation. Michael Smith, the CEO of AmeriCorps, visited a storage area […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

FBI searches home of former aide to New York Gov Kathy Hochul

MANHASSET, N.Y. (AP) — The FBI searched the Long Island home of a former aide to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday. The former staffer, Linda Sun, has not been accused of wrongdoing, and an FBI spokesman declined to release details beyond confirming that agents “conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity in Manhasset.” Sun and […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

Los Angeles Zoo sets record with 17 California condor chicks hatched in 2024

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A record 17 California condor chicks hatched at the Los Angeles Zoo during this year’s breeding season for the endangered birds, officials announced Wednesday. All the chicks will be candidates for release into the wild as part of the California Condor Recovery Program, the LA Zoo said in a statement. The […]

39 minutes ago

FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, ...

Associated Press

Prosecutors file Boeing’s plea deal to resolve felony fraud charge tied to 737 Max crashes

The Justice Department has filed an agreement in which Boeing will plead guilty to a fraud charge for misleading regulators who approved the 737 Max jetliner before two of the planes crashed, killing 346 people. The detailed plea agreement was filed Wednesday in federal district court in Texas. The American aerospace company and the Justice […]

42 minutes ago

Associated Press

Biotech company’s CEO pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The chief executive officer of a biotech company with ties to the largest public corruption case in Mississippi history pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of wire fraud for improperly using welfare funds intended to develop a concussion drug. Jacob VanLandingham entered the plea at a hearing in Jackson before U.S. […]

56 minutes ago

President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One as he arrives Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Ju...

Associated Press

Biden to use Oval Office address to explain his decision to quit 2024 race, begin to shape legacy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Insisting that “the defense of democracy is more important than any title,” President Joe Biden on Wednesday will explain in an Oval Office address his decision to drop his bid for reelection and to throw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris. The address will offer the public their first chance to […]

1 hour ago

Administrative judge says discipline case against high-ranking NYPD official should be dropped