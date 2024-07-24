Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Senior NORAD Air Force commander nominated to be next National Guard Bureau chief

Jul 24, 2024, 2:32 PM

This image provided by U.S. Air National Guard shows Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus speaking to attend...

This image provided by U.S. Air National Guard shows Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus speaking to attendees during the Ohio National Guard Joint Senior Leader Conference in Lewis Center, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2024. Nordhaus has been nominated to be the next chief of the National Guard Bureau, just a bit more than a week before the current chief retires. (Staff Sgt. Jillian Maynus, U.S. Air National Guard via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Staff Sgt. Jillian Maynus, U.S. Air National Guard via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Air Force commander at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been nominated to be the next chief of the National Guard Bureau, just a bit more than a week before the current chief retires.

The nomination of Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Nordhaus went to the Senate on Tuesday. If confirmed, he would be promoted to four-star general and become a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He would replace Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, who is set to retire Aug. 2.

A fighter pilot, Nordhaus is the commander of the 1st Air Force and heads NORAD’s continental U.S. region, which provides and controls airspace surveillance and activities for the nation. Before that, he was the special assistant to the director of the Air National Guard.

His nomination is one of several top Guard jobs that have been languishing for weeks and months. The top four officers of the National Guard Bureau have left or are set to retire in early August. To date, no nominations for their replacements have been confirmed by the Senate, leaving the bureau, the Air Guard and the Army Guard without permanent leadership as they head into a busy hurricane season and a potentially challenging election period.

In addition to Hokanson’s impending departure, Lt. Gen. Marc Sasseville, who was the vice chief, has already retired. Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, who is chief of the Army Guard but has been serving as acting vice chief, will retire in early August. And Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director of the Air Guard, has already retired.

The nomination of Air Force Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak to become the next Air Guard director was sent to the Senate in March. He has been serving as the acting director.

And Maj. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, currently the adjutant general in Arkansas, has been nominated to be the next director of the Army Guard, to replace Jensen.

No hearings or votes have been scheduled for either Stubbs or Pirak.

U.S. officials say that Army Maj. Gen. Joseph Jarrard is the likely nominee to become the next vice chief of the Guard Bureau. But his name hasn’t been sent to the Senate. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel movements.

The lack of progress on the nominations has become a source of concern to the bureau, which oversees the training and oversight of the Guard forces who deploy on federal duty for overseas combat and to protect the homeland. The Guard chief is a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and serves as a key link to the adjutant generals who command the state Guard units across the country and its territories.

Nordhaus graduated from the Air Force Academy in Colorado and served as an F-16 pilot and instructor while on active duty. He joined the Ohio National Guard in 1998 and commanded the 180th Fighter Wing there. He flew combat missions in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and has more than 3,000 flight hours.

National News

Photo: President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One as he arrives Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tues...

Associated Press

Biden makes a case for his legacy — and for Harris to continue it — in his Oval Office address

Biden made a case for his legacy on Wednesday night when he delivered an Oval Office address about his decision to bow out of the race.

44 minutes ago

Michael Boris, with the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL), shows off thousands of Oyste...

Associated Press

AmeriCorps CEO gets a look at a volunteer-heavy project to rebuild Louisiana’s vulnerable coast.

VIOLET, La. (AP) — A volunteer-heavy effort to restore some of Louisiana’s eroding coast with recycled oyster shells was part of the scenic backdrop Wednesday for a visit from the head of AmeriCorps, the federal agency that deploys volunteers to serve communities around the nation. Michael Smith, the CEO of AmeriCorps, visited a storage area […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

FBI searches home of former aide to New York Gov Kathy Hochul

MANHASSET, N.Y. (AP) — The FBI searched the Long Island home of a former aide to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday. The former staffer, Linda Sun, has not been accused of wrongdoing, and an FBI spokesman declined to release details beyond confirming that agents “conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity in Manhasset.” Sun and […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Los Angeles Zoo sets record with 17 California condor chicks hatched in 2024

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A record 17 California condor chicks hatched at the Los Angeles Zoo during this year’s breeding season for the endangered birds, officials announced Wednesday. All the chicks will be candidates for release into the wild as part of the California Condor Recovery Program, the LA Zoo said in a statement. The […]

2 hours ago

FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, ...

Associated Press

Prosecutors file Boeing’s plea deal to resolve felony fraud charge tied to 737 Max crashes

The Justice Department has filed an agreement in which Boeing will plead guilty to a fraud charge for misleading regulators who approved the 737 Max jetliner before two of the planes crashed, killing 346 people. The detailed plea agreement was filed Wednesday in federal district court in Texas. The American aerospace company and the Justice […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Biotech company’s CEO pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The chief executive officer of a biotech company with ties to the largest public corruption case in Mississippi history pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of wire fraud for improperly using welfare funds intended to develop a concussion drug. Jacob VanLandingham entered the plea at a hearing in Jackson before U.S. […]

2 hours ago

Senior NORAD Air Force commander nominated to be next National Guard Bureau chief