Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Home of the 76ers, Flyers needs a new naming rights deal after Wells Fargo pulls out

Jul 24, 2024, 6:18 PM

FILE- The Wells Fargo Center, home of the Philadelphia Flyers NHL hockey team and the Philadelphia ...

FILE- The Wells Fargo Center, home of the Philadelphia Flyers NHL hockey team and the Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball team, is seen, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Philadelphia. The banking giant Wells Fargo has decided it will not renew its naming rights deal with the arena in the South Philadelphia sports complex. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The home of the Philadelphia Flyers and the 76ers — well, the Sixers, for now — will soon need a new name.

Banking giant Wells Fargo says it will not renew its naming rights deal with the arena in the South Philadelphia sports complex that has served as home to the city’s NHL and NBA teams, most major entertainment touring acts, two political conventions, WrestleMania, lacrosse, college basketball and countless other events.

Wells Fargo said Wednesday it will not renew its deal with building owner and operator Comcast Spectacor — the parent company of the Flyers — when it expires in August 2025.

The arena, originally named CoreStates Center, opened in 1996 and has been the home to Philly sports stars like Allen Iverson, Eric Lindros and Joel Embiid, as well as NCAA Tournament games. The building has carried a number of names, including the First Union Center in 1998 and Wachovia Center in 2003. Wells Fargo bought out Wachovia and posted its name on the roughly 21,000-seat building in 2010.

“Wells Fargo regularly reviews and adjusts our overall sponsorship strategy. As such, we have made the business decision not to renew the naming rights contract to Wells Fargo Center,” the company said in a statement. The company said it values its relationship with Comcast Spectacor and looks forward to collaborating on events until the end of its contract.

Comcast Spectacor CEO Dan Hilferty said the company would “look forward to working with a new partner … .”

The 76ers declined comment. The NBA franchise has said it does not intend to stay at the arena beyond the end of their 2031 lease. The team has proposed a $1.3 billion arena near the city’s Chinatown neighborhood.

The 76ers decided during the 2014-15 season to stop referring to the Wells Fargo Center by name in all news releases and on the team website because the financial institution chose not to become a business partner with the basketball franchise.

Wells Fargo paid a reported $1.4 million annually as part of the naming rights deal. Wells Fargo said it’s one of the largest private employers in the area with nearly 4,000 employees across the state and remains committed to the area.

Comast Spectacor recently pumped $400 million into the arena as part of a massive renovation project. That included a $30 million investment and completely redesigned 46,000 square feet inside the arena, with over 16,000 square feet dedicated to new locker rooms for both the 76ers and the Flyers.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

National News

Photo: President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One as he arrives Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tues...

Associated Press

Biden makes a case for his legacy — and for Harris to continue it — in his Oval Office address

Biden made a case for his legacy on Wednesday night when he delivered an Oval Office address about his decision to bow out of the race.

1 hour ago

Michael Boris, with the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL), shows off thousands of Oyste...

Associated Press

AmeriCorps CEO gets a look at a volunteer-heavy project to rebuild Louisiana’s vulnerable coast.

VIOLET, La. (AP) — A volunteer-heavy effort to restore some of Louisiana’s eroding coast with recycled oyster shells was part of the scenic backdrop Wednesday for a visit from the head of AmeriCorps, the federal agency that deploys volunteers to serve communities around the nation. Michael Smith, the CEO of AmeriCorps, visited a storage area […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

FBI searches home of former aide to New York Gov Kathy Hochul

MANHASSET, N.Y. (AP) — The FBI searched the Long Island home of a former aide to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday. The former staffer, Linda Sun, has not been accused of wrongdoing, and an FBI spokesman declined to release details beyond confirming that agents “conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity in Manhasset.” Sun and […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Los Angeles Zoo sets record with 17 California condor chicks hatched in 2024

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A record 17 California condor chicks hatched at the Los Angeles Zoo during this year’s breeding season for the endangered birds, officials announced Wednesday. All the chicks will be candidates for release into the wild as part of the California Condor Recovery Program, the LA Zoo said in a statement. The […]

2 hours ago

FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, ...

Associated Press

Prosecutors file Boeing’s plea deal to resolve felony fraud charge tied to 737 Max crashes

The Justice Department has filed an agreement in which Boeing will plead guilty to a fraud charge for misleading regulators who approved the 737 Max jetliner before two of the planes crashed, killing 346 people. The detailed plea agreement was filed Wednesday in federal district court in Texas. The American aerospace company and the Justice […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Biotech company’s CEO pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The chief executive officer of a biotech company with ties to the largest public corruption case in Mississippi history pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of wire fraud for improperly using welfare funds intended to develop a concussion drug. Jacob VanLandingham entered the plea at a hearing in Jackson before U.S. […]

3 hours ago

Home of the 76ers, Flyers needs a new naming rights deal after Wells Fargo pulls out