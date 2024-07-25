Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Stock market today: Global shares tumble after a wipeout on Wall Street as Big Tech retreats

Jul 25, 2024, 1:50 AM | Updated: 6:42 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOKYO (AP) — Global shares retreated on Thursday, with Tokyo’s benchmark losing more than 1,300 points at one point and closing down more than 3%, as pessimism set in over a nose-dive on Wall Street.

France’s CAC 40 slipped 1.5% in early trading to 7,400.08. Germany’s DAX fell 1.2% to 18,161.70, while Britain’s FTSE 100 shed 1.1% to 8,066.27.

The future for the S&P 500 fell 0.2% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%.

U.S. stock indexes suffered their worst losses since 2022 after profit reports from Tesla and Alphabet helped suck momentum from Wall Street’s frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology.

In Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 3.3% to 37,869.51, its lowest close since April.

The recently strengthening yen, which has recovered from trading above 160 Japanese yen to the dollar earlier this month, hurts profits of Japanese exporters when they are brought back to Japan. Toyota Motor Corp. shares dropped 2.6%, while Sony Group’s sank 5.4%.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged down to 152.50 yen from 153.89 yen. The euro cost $1.0844, up from $1.0841.

The yen has been gaining against the dollar largely because of speculation the Bank of Japan will raise its near-zero benchmark interest rate soon. The central bank’s next policy meeting ends on July 31.

“The major risk is that the BOJ might refuse to hike next week, causing the entire long yen trade to collapse. But that’s probably just a bad thought,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

Chinese shares fell as investors questioned a central bank decision to cut another key interest rate after several similar moves earlier this week.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 1.7% to 17,021.91, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.5% to 2,886.74.

South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.7% to 2,710.65 after the government reported the economy contracted at a 0.2% rate in the last quarter.

Among the region’s technology shares, Samsung Electronics fell nearly 2%, while Nintendo lost 2.4%. Tokyo Electron tumbled nearly 5%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 1.3% to 7,861.20.

Wednesday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 tumbled 2.3% for its fifth drop in the last six days, closing at 5,427.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.2% to 39,853.87, and the Nasdaq composite skidded 3.6% to 17,342.41.

Profit expectations are high for U.S. companies broadly, but particularly so for the small group of stocks known as the “ Magnificent Seven.” Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla need to keep delivering powerful growth after being responsible for most of the S&P 500’s run to records this year.

Tesla was one of the heaviest weights on the market and tumbled 12.3% after reporting a 45% drop in profit for the spring, and its earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Tesla has become one of Wall Street’s most valuable companies not just because of its electric vehicles but also because of its AI initiatives, such as a robotaxi. That’s a tough business to assign a value to, according to UBS analysts led by Joseph Spak, and the “challenge is that the time frame, and probability of success is not clear.”

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 59 cents to $77.00 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 56 cents to $81.26 a barrel.

World

Associated Press

NORAD says it tracked Chinese and Russian military planes off Alaska

BEIJING (AP) — Two Chinese and two Russian military planes were tracked flying over international waters near Alaska and U.S. and Canadian fighter jets were sent up in response, their joint aerospace command said. The Chinese and Russian military activity Wednesday was not seen as a threat, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, known as […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their semifinal matc...

Associated Press

Coco Gauff to be female flag bearer for US team at Olympic opening ceremony, joining LeBron James

PARIS (AP) — Tennis star Coco Gauff will join LeBron James as a flag bearer for the US Olympic team at Friday’s opening ceremony. Gauff, the reigning US Open champion, is set to make her Olympic debut and will be the first tennis athlete to carry the US flag. She and James were chosen by […]

1 day ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks about Salt Lake City's bid to host the 2034 Winter Olympics, during th...

Associated Press

IOC awards 2034 Winter Games to Salt Lake City. Utah last hosted the Olympics 32 years ago

PARIS (AP) — Salt Lake City will be an Olympics host again after the IOC formally awarded the 2034 Winter Games to the United States bid on Wednesday. The capital city of Utah was the only candidate since the International Olympic Committee gave Salt Lake City exclusive negotiating rights last year in the process that […]

1 day ago

FILE - Simone Biles competes on the uneven bars at the United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials on S...

Associated Press

Biles, Richardson, Osaka comebacks ‘bigger than them.’ They highlight issues facing Black women

PARIS (AP) — When Naomi Osaka lifts her racket on the red clay courts at Roland Garros during the Paris Olympics later this month, it’ll represent more than a high-stakes competition for the tennis star. For Osaka, a four-time grand slam champion, it’s an important step in her journey after returning to tennis earlier this […]

1 day ago

FILE -Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the military council speaks at a ceremony in ...

Associated Press

Sudan paramilitary leader plans to attend cease-fire talks in Switzerland hosted by US, Saudi Arabia

GENEVA (AP) — Sudan’s paramilitary leader has announced plans to attend cease-fire talks in Switzerland next month arranged by the United States and Saudi Arabia. Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, head of the Rapid Support Forces fighting Sudan’s army, expressed hope on social media late Tuesday that the talks would become “a major step” toward peace […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed after Wall Street breaks losing streak

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed Tuesday in Asia after U.S. stocks closed broadly higher, as Big Tech stocks took back some of their recent sharp declines. U.S. futures edged lower and oil prices were little changed. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 closed nearly unchanged, at 39,594.39. Chinese markets declined, with the Hang Seng in Hong Kong […]

2 days ago

Stock market today: Global shares tumble after a wipeout on Wall Street as Big Tech retreats