Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Small stocks are about to take over? Wall Street has heard that before.

Jul 25, 2024, 6:10 AM

Trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 22, 2024. After...

Trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 22, 2024. After getting trounced by their larger rivals for years, some of the smallest stocks on Wall Street have shown much more life recently. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Suddenly, smaller stocks seem to be making bigger noise on Wall Street.

After getting trounced by their larger rivals for years, some of the smallest stocks on Wall Street have shown much more life recently. Hopes for coming cuts to interest rates have pushed investors to look at smaller stocks through a different lens.

Smaller companies, which often carry heavy debt burdens, can feel more relief from lower borrowing costs than huge multinationals. Plus, critics said the Big Tech stocks that had been carrying the market for years were looking expensive after their meteoric rises.

The small stocks in the Russell 2000 index leaped a stunning 11.5% over five days, beginning on July 11. The surge looked even more eye-popping when compared with the tepid gain of 1.6% for the big stocks in the S&P 500 over the same span. Investors pumped $9.9 billion into funds focused on small U.S. stocks last week, the largest amount since 2007, according to strategists at Deutsche Bank.

They were all encouraging signals to analysts, who say a market with many stocks rising is healthier than one dependent on just a handful of stars.

If this all sounds familiar, it should. Hope for a broadening out of the market has sprung up periodically on Wall Street, including late last year. Each time, it ended up fizzling, and Big Tech resumed its dominance.

Of course, this time looks different in some ways. Some of the boost for small stocks may have come from rising expectations for a Republican sweep in November’s elections, following President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance last month. That pushed up U.S. stocks seen as benefiting from a White House that could be hostile to international trade, among other things.

Traders are also thinking cuts to interest rates are much more imminent than before, with expectations recently running at 95% confidence that the Fed will make a move as soon as September, according to data from CME Group

But some professional investors still aren’t fully convinced yet.

“Fade the chase in small caps, which is likely unsustainable,” according to Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

She points to how 60% of the companies in the small-cap index struggle with profitability, in part because private-equity firms have already taken many money-making ones out of the stock market. Smaller stocks also tend to be more dependent on spending by consumers than larger companies, and consumers at the lower end of the income spectrum are already showing the strain of still-high prices.

Cuts to interest rates do look more likely after Federal Reserve officials talked about the danger of keeping rates too high for too long. But the Fed may not pull rates down as quickly or as deeply as it has in past cycles if inflation stays higher for longer, as some investors suspect.

Small stocks, which have struggled through five quarters of shrinking earnings due to higher rates, also are less likely to get a boost in profits delivered by the artificial-intelligence wave sweeping the economy, according to strategists at BlackRock Investment Institute.

National News

Associated Press

Maine attorney general files complaint against couple for racist harassment of neighbors

BATH, Maine (AP) — Maine’s attorney general has filed a civil rights complaint against a couple he said targeted their Black immigrant neighbors for months with a campaign of racist harassment. Attorney General Aaron Frey is using the complaint to ask a court to bar the Bath residents from having any contact with their neighbors, […]

3 minutes ago

Associated Press

Multiple crew failures and wind shear led to January crash of B-1 bomber, Air Force says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A fiery January crash of a B-1 bomber in South Dakota was caused by multiple crew failures, terrible winter weather and a last-minute brush with wind shear that resulted in all four members ejecting and the total loss of the $450 million warplane, Air Force Global Strike Command said Thursday. The command’s […]

17 minutes ago

This photo, provided by the Madison County, NY, Sheriff's Office, shows debris from a house that ha...

Associated Press

A woman is killed and a man is injured when their upstate New York house explodes

LINCOLN, N.Y. (AP) — A woman was killed and a man was injured when their upstate New York house exploded, authorities said. The house exploded just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the town of Lincoln in Madison County. Crews from several police and fire departments arrived at the scene and found a man and […]

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

Newsom issues executive order for removal of homeless encampments in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued executive order for removal of homeless encampments in his state. Newsom’s order would direct state agencies on how to remove the thousands of tents and makeshift shelters across the state that line freeways, clutter shopping center parking lots and fill city parks. The order makes […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Four detainees stabbed during altercation at jail in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Four detainees at a downtown St. Louis jail were injured when they were stabbed during a fight — the latest of several instances of violence at the jail. A guard sent out a distress call about a disturbance around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday at the City Justice Center, spokesman for the St. […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Detroit-area police officer, prosecutor says

MELVINDALE, Mich. (AP) — A 44-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of a Detroit-area police officer who was shot while responding to a call about a suspicious person near a car wash. Michael Lopez was expected to be arraigned Thursday, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said in a release. Lopez faces […]

1 hour ago

Small stocks are about to take over? Wall Street has heard that before.