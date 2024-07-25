Man killed in Pierce County deputy-involved shooting

Pierce County deputies were in a deputy-involved shooting when they shot and killed a suspect after responding to a domestic violence situation in Buckley.

The officers were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night and had the victim, a woman who called the police initially, come out of the home. At 11:44 pm, deputies advised the suspect had racked his rifle.

At 11:51 p.m., deputies advised the suspect was on the porch with a firearm and then immediately announced shots fired,” Sergeant Darren Moss Jr., public information officer with Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, told KIRO Newsradio. “The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene and no deputies were injured during the shooting.”

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said they had probable cause to arrest the suspect for first-degree assault and were notifying SWAT and negotiators to come out.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is taking over the investigation of the deputy-involved shooting.

