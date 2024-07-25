Close
NATIONAL NEWS

A woman is killed and a man is injured when their upstate New York house explodes

Jul 25, 2024, 8:41 AM

This photo, provided by the Madison County, NY, Sheriff's Office, shows debris from a house that had exploded, in Lincoln, N.Y., Wednesday, July 24, 2024. A woman was killed and a man was injured when their upstate New York house exploded, authorities said. (Madison County NY Sheriff's Office via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Madison County NY Sheriff's Office via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LINCOLN, N.Y. (AP) — A woman was killed and a man was injured when their upstate New York house exploded, authorities said.

The house exploded just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the town of Lincoln in Madison County.

Crews from several police and fire departments arrived at the scene and found a man and a woman trapped in debris, said Samantha Field, a spokesperson for the county.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was airlifted to a hospital, she said. The man’s condition wasn’t immediately released.

A photo distributed by county officials shows little left from the house but its mailbox.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood planned a news conference later Thursday.

