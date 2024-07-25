Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

US viewers’ Olympics interest is down, poll finds, except for Simone Biles

Jul 25, 2024, 9:35 AM

Simone Biles of the United States prepares to practice during a gymnastics training session at Berc...

Simone Biles of the United States prepares to practice during a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PARIS (AP) — On the heels of low ratings for the coronavirus pandemic-marred Tokyo and Beijing Olympics, Paris may not do much better among U.S. viewers, a new poll from Gallup released Thursday found.

Simone Biles and women’s gymnastics are poised to be a bright spot, with those surveyed selecting it as their most anticipated sport.

But according to the poll, 30% of respondents said they will not watch any of the Games, 34% said they will not watch much, and 35% saying they would watch at least a fair amount. That last figure is down from the 48% measured before the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Gallup did not measure viewing intentions for the Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed a year.

NBC’s prime-time coverage of the Tokyo Olympics mostly drew about half the audience of its Summer Games predecessor. The Beijing Olympics had the lowest-ever U.S. audience for a Winter Games. Both Games were held under severe restrictions, limiting spectators and dampening the typical fanfare. NBC, which holds the U.S. broadcasting rights through 2032, is trying to turn around that trend by enlisting a slew of entertainers and non-Olympian athletes in its coverage.

The last three Olympics, including the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, were held in time zones that limited how much live action NBC could air in prime time.

The network did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment on the poll. Biles and the rest of the U.S. gymnastics squad could bring in high ratings, though, with Gallup finding in general that women’s sports were as anticipated as men’s. Forty-two percent chose women’s gymnastics as their most anticipated sport, while more than two-thirds of respondents ranked it in their top three. That competition begins with qualifying on Sunday.

___

For more coverage of the Paris Olympics, visit https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games.

World

FILE - Australia's Patty Mills (5) reacts as time runs down against Slovenia during the men's bronz...

Associated Press

Patty Mills has played his best ball for Australia. He’s back to take on a stacked Olympic field

MARCQ-EN-BAROEUL, France (AP) — Patty Mills kept putting up shots after Australia finished a two-hour practice at a training facility not far from where it will open the Paris Olympics basketball tournament Saturday against Spain. “OK, I’m good,” Mills said after watching one last corner 3-pointer fall through the net. Mills knows the value that […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Global shares tumble after a wipeout on Wall Street as Big Tech retreats

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares retreated on Thursday, with Tokyo’s benchmark losing more than 1,300 points at one point and closing down more than 3%, as pessimism set in over a nose-dive on Wall Street. France’s CAC 40 slipped 1.5% in early trading to 7,400.08. Germany’s DAX fell 1.2% to 18,161.70, while Britain’s FTSE 100 […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

NORAD says it tracked Chinese and Russian military planes off Alaska

BEIJING (AP) — Two Chinese and two Russian military planes were tracked flying over international waters near Alaska and U.S. and Canadian fighter jets were sent up in response, their joint aerospace command said. The Chinese and Russian military activity Wednesday was not seen as a threat, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, known as […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their semifinal matc...

Associated Press

Coco Gauff to be female flag bearer for US team at Olympic opening ceremony, joining LeBron James

PARIS (AP) — Tennis star Coco Gauff will join LeBron James as a flag bearer for the US Olympic team at Friday’s opening ceremony. Gauff, the reigning US Open champion, is set to make her Olympic debut and will be the first tennis athlete to carry the US flag. She and James were chosen by […]

1 day ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks about Salt Lake City's bid to host the 2034 Winter Olympics, during th...

Associated Press

IOC awards 2034 Winter Games to Salt Lake City. Utah last hosted the Olympics 32 years ago

PARIS (AP) — Salt Lake City will be an Olympics host again after the IOC formally awarded the 2034 Winter Games to the United States bid on Wednesday. The capital city of Utah was the only candidate since the International Olympic Committee gave Salt Lake City exclusive negotiating rights last year in the process that […]

1 day ago

FILE - Simone Biles competes on the uneven bars at the United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials on S...

Associated Press

Biles, Richardson, Osaka comebacks ‘bigger than them.’ They highlight issues facing Black women

PARIS (AP) — When Naomi Osaka lifts her racket on the red clay courts at Roland Garros during the Paris Olympics later this month, it’ll represent more than a high-stakes competition for the tennis star. For Osaka, a four-time grand slam champion, it’s an important step in her journey after returning to tennis earlier this […]

1 day ago

US viewers’ Olympics interest is down, poll finds, except for Simone Biles