Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Transit and environmental advocates sue NY governor over decision to halt Manhattan congestion toll

Jul 25, 2024, 9:48 AM | Updated: 10:40 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Transit and environmental advocacy groups in New York filed lawsuits Thursday challenging Gov. Kathy Hochul’s decision to block a plan to reduce traffic and raise billions for the city’s ailing subway system through a new toll on Manhattan drivers.

The groups, which include the Riders Alliance, the Sierra Club, the New York City Environmental Justice Alliance and the City Club of New York, argue in their state Supreme Court suit that the Democrat violated the state’s laws and constitution when she indefinitely paused the fee citing economic concerns.

The program, which was set to begin June 30, would have imposed on drivers entering the core of Manhattan a toll of about $15, depending on vehicle type. The fee was projected to generate some $1 billion annually for transit improvements.

The New York City Environmental Justice Alliance, in its lawsuit with the Riders Alliance and the Sierra Club, said Hochul’s decision violated the part of the state constitution that guarantees New Yorkers the right to “clean air and water, and a healthful environment.”

“The people of New York City deserve to breathe,” the lawsuit states.

The City Club of New York, in its separate suit, called Hochul’s decision “quite literally, lawless” and lacking “any basis in the law as democratically enacted.”

It noted the toll had been approved by state lawmakers and signed into law by her predecessor, former Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in 2019, following decades of advocacy and public debate.

“As powerful as a governor is, this Governor has no legal authority — none — to direct the Metropolitan Transportation Authority” to pause congestion pricing, the group stated in the suit.

Hochul, through a spokesperson, dismissed the lawsuits as political posturing.

“Get in line,” spokesperson Maggie Halley said in an email. “There are now 11 separate congestion pricing lawsuits filed by groups trying to weaponize the judicial system to score political points, but Governor Hochul remains focused on what matters: funding transit, reducing congestion, and protecting working New Yorkers.”

Groups ranging from a public teachers union to New Jersey residents and local truckers filed suits ahead of the program’s expected start date seeking to block it.

Hochul has maintained her decision was driven by economic concerns and conversations with everyday New Yorkers.

She’s also suggested raising taxes on businesses to make up for the billions of dollars in lost revenue for transit, a proposal lawmakers have rejected.

City Comptroller Brad Lander, who joined the groups in announcing the lawsuits Thursday, said New Yorkers will experience “increasing service cuts, gridlock, air quality alerts, and inaccessible stations” if the governor’s decision is allowed to stand.

Congestion pricing a “win-win-win” for New Yorkers because it would provide much needed revenue to make public transit “faster, more reliable and accessible” while also reducing “costly gridlock, carbon emissions, deadly collisions and toxic air pollution,” added Betsy Plum, executive director of the Riders Alliance.

Before her sudden about-face, Hochul had been a staunch advocate for the toll, even describing it as “transformative.”

The MTA had also already installed cameras, sensors and license plate readers for the program, and reached a contract worth more than $500 million with a private vendor to operate the tolling infrastructure.

National News

FILE - The sign for Norwood Hospital, a Steward Health Care hospital, is seen, June 29, 2020, in No...

Associated Press

Senate committee votes to investigate Steward Health Care bankruptcy and subpoena its CEO

BOSTON (AP) — A Senate committee voted Thursday to authorize an investigation into the bankruptcy of Steward Health Care and to subpoena the company’s CEO, Dr. Ralph de la Torre. The subpoena would compel de la Torre to testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee at a hearing on Sept. 12. De […]

12 minutes ago

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., meets with reporters ahead of a Wednesday visit by Israel...

Associated Press

House Republicans vote to rebuke Kamala Harris over administration’s handling of border policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are moving quickly to emphasize Vice President Kamala Harris’s role in the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S. border with Mexico, passing a resolution Thursday that condemns her performance in the job. The resolution, which is purely symbolic, echoes an attack line that Republican Donald Trump has taken against Harris […]

19 minutes ago

Associated Press

Smuggled drugs killed 2 inmates at troubled South Carolina jail, sheriff says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two inmates died from drug overdoses in two days at a South Carolina jail, which has been under a federal civil rights investigation, authorities said. The inmates at the jail in Richland County were killed by two different drugs, one on Monday and a second on Tuesday, Richland County Sheriff Leon […]

31 minutes ago

President Joe Biden pauses as he concludes his address to the nation from the Oval Office of the Wh...

Associated Press

Biden signs bill strengthening oversight of crisis-plagued federal Bureau of Prisons

President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill strengthening oversight of the crisis-plagued federal Bureau of Prisons after reporting by The Associated Press exposed systemic corruption, failures and abuse in the federal prison system. Biden signed the Federal Prison Oversight Act on Thursday. It establishes an independent ombudsman to field and investigate complaints in […]

51 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man accused of mass shooting attempt at Virginia church ruled competent to stand trial

A judge has ruled that a northern Virginia man is competent to stand trial after he was arrested last year on suspicion that he was about to embark on a mass shooting at a megachurch. U.S. District Judge Rossie Alston set an Oct. 21 trial date for Rui Jiang of Falls Church after holding a […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Alleged North Korean hacker indicted for cyber attacks on American hospitals

A man who officials say worked for one of North Korea’s military intelligence agencies has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to hack American health care providers, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. A grand jury in Kansas City, Kansas indicted Rim Jong Hyok, who is accused of laundering ransom money and using the […]

1 hour ago

Transit and environmental advocates sue NY governor over decision to halt Manhattan congestion toll