Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Biden signs bill strengthening oversight of crisis-plagued federal Bureau of Prisons

Jul 25, 2024, 9:50 AM

President Joe Biden pauses as he concludes his address to the nation from the Oval Office of the Wh...

President Joe Biden pauses as he concludes his address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, about his decision to drop his Democratic presidential reelection bid. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill strengthening oversight of the crisis-plagued federal Bureau of Prisons after reporting by The Associated Press exposed systemic corruption, failures and abuse in the federal prison system.

Biden signed the Federal Prison Oversight Act on Thursday. It establishes an independent ombudsman to field and investigate complaints in the wake of sexual assaults and other criminal misconduct by staff, chronic understaffing, escapes and high-profile deaths.

It also requires that the Justice Department’s inspector general conduct risk-based inspections of all 122 federal prison facilities, provide recommendations to address deficiencies and assign each facility a risk score. Higher-risk facilities would then receive more frequent inspections.

National News

Associated Press

Transit and environmental advocates sue NY governor over decision to halt Manhattan congestion toll

NEW YORK (AP) — Transit and environmental advocacy groups in New York filed lawsuits Thursday challenging Gov. Kathy Hochul’s decision to block a plan to reduce traffic and raise billions for the city’s ailing subway system through a new toll on Manhattan drivers. The groups, which include the Riders Alliance, the Sierra Club, the New […]

8 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man accused of mass shooting attempt at Virginia church ruled competent to stand trial

A judge has ruled that a northern Virginia man is competent to stand trial after he was arrested last year on suspicion that he was about to embark on a mass shooting at a megachurch. U.S. District Judge Rossie Alston set an Oct. 21 trial date for Rui Jiang of Falls Church after holding a […]

28 minutes ago

Associated Press

Alleged North Korean hacker indicted for cyber attacks on American hospitals

A man who officials say worked for one of North Korea’s military intelligence agencies has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to hack American health care providers, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. A grand jury in Kansas City, Kansas indicted Rim Jong Hyok, who is accused of laundering ransom money and using the […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

Maine attorney general files complaint against couple for racist harassment of neighbors

BATH, Maine (AP) — Maine’s attorney general has filed a civil rights complaint against a couple he said targeted their Black immigrant neighbors for months with a campaign of racist harassment. Attorney General Aaron Frey is using the complaint to ask a court to bar the Bath residents from having any contact with their neighbors, […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

Multiple crew failures and wind shear led to January crash of B-1 bomber, Air Force says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A fiery January crash of a B-1 bomber in South Dakota was caused by multiple crew failures, terrible winter weather and a last-minute brush with wind shear that resulted in all four members ejecting and the total loss of the $450 million warplane, Air Force Global Strike Command said Thursday. The command’s […]

54 minutes ago

This photo, provided by the Madison County, NY, Sheriff's Office, shows debris from a house that ha...

Associated Press

A woman is killed and a man is injured when their upstate New York house explodes

LINCOLN, N.Y. (AP) — A woman was killed and a man was injured when their upstate New York house exploded, authorities said. The house exploded just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the town of Lincoln in Madison County. Crews from several police and fire departments arrived at the scene and found a man and […]

1 hour ago

Biden signs bill strengthening oversight of crisis-plagued federal Bureau of Prisons