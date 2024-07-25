Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Workers at GM seat supplier in Missouri each tentative agreement, end strike

Jul 25, 2024, 11:25 AM

Assembly line worker Sheila Buckley tries to keep cool while on the picket line as members of Unite...

Assembly line worker Sheila Buckley tries to keep cool while on the picket line as members of United Auto Workers Local 282 are on strike against Lear, a car and truck seat manufacturer in Wentzville, Mo. on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. The strike led to a shutdown at the nearby GM assembly plant. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The union representing workers a Lear Corp. plant in Missouri that makes seats for General Motors vehicles said Thursday it reached a tentative agreement with the company, ending a strike that was in its fourth day.

About 480 workers at Lear Corp. in Wentzville who walked out at midnight Sunday are back at work. They are represented by United Auto Workers union.

“The tentative agreement reached by UAW Local 282 proves, once again, that when workers come together, fighting for fair pay, benefits and working conditions, corporate greed can be beat,” UAW Region 4 Director Brandon Campbell said.

The strike brought production to a standstill Monday at the GM plant in Wentzville, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of St. Louis, where the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize trucks, along with the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana full-size vans are made.

Speaking to Wall Street analysts Thursday, Tim Brumbaugh, Lear Corp.’s vice president, investor relations said GM is “back to building vehicles this morning, so we couldn’t be more happy for GM and our employees down in Wentzville.”

About 4,600 employees work at the Wentzville GM plant.

