Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Chicago police chief says out-of-town police won’t be posted in city neighborhoods during DNC

Jul 25, 2024, 1:26 PM

Deputy Special Agent in Charge Derek Mayer speaks during a Democratic National Convention security ...

Deputy Special Agent in Charge Derek Mayer speaks during a Democratic National Convention security briefing at the U.S. Secret Service's Chicago Field Office, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — Outside police agencies that’ll help secure the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month will not be posted in city neighborhoods, Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said Thursday as federal authorities released maps of convention security perimeters.

The renewed attention on out-of-town police comes after Ohio officers in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention earlier this month fatally shot a man at a park not far from the downtown convention site.

As many as 500 officers, mostly from Illinois agencies, will travel to Chicago to boost DNC security. They’ll be directing traffic and working at the numerous checkpoints around the convention sites of the United Center and McCormick Place.

“This will free up our officers, our Chicago police officers, to be in more volatile areas,” Snelling said at a news conference with the U.S. Secret Service, FBI, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and city leaders. “We can’t have a successful Democratic National Convention, if we’re not protecting the entire city as a whole.”

All Chicago police officers have received training related to constitutional policing ahead of the convention. Snelling said those coming to Chicago for the convention will receive 8 to 12 hours on city policies and expectations.

Residents in the nation’s third-largest city are bracing for the convention which is expected to draw roughly 50,000 visitors. Convention planners have been scrambling to accommodate a new nominee since President Joe Biden’s announcement that he was dropping out of the race. Momentum has been building for Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Democratic nominee.

But Snelling said no changes have been made to the security plan. The maps outline the security perimeters, including streets that will be closed to traffic.

Federal law enforcement agencies said they have been preparing for over a year. Lucas Rothaar, FBI Chicago Acting Special Agent in Charge, said no known threats have been made related to the convention. The U.S. Secret Service reiterated its safety blueprint ahead of the RNC, which came just after the apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, and again on Thursday.

“We have reviewed the security plan for the DNC and remain confident,” said Deputy Special Agent in Charge Derek Mayer.

Protests in Chicago are expected to be bigger and more spread out than in Milwaukee, where the largest event drew roughly 1,000 attendees downtown and there were few arrests. Chicago police have changed their mass arrest policy while the Circuit Court of Cook County said it’s making adjustments like opening an extra facility in case of mass arrests.

Activists have been at odds with the city over where they can demonstrate, rejecting city plans to put them near a lakefront park roughly 3 miles (4.83 kilometers) from the West Side convention site. But in recent weeks, both sides have been in talks for a closer location.

Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner Tom Hardy said Thursday that details were being finalized to allow protests “within sight and sound of the United Center.”

Mayor Brandon Johnson said the city is prepared for the “historic convention” in all aspects from security to beautification projects like planting flowers and painting light poles. Chicago has also made a controversial decision to move a homeless encampment ahead of the convention.

“Let me state this unequivocally,” he said. “Chicago is ready.”

National News

FILE - Desert brush grows on the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Death Valle...

Associated Press

A man got third-degree burns walking on blazing hot sand dunes in Death Valley, rangers say

PHOENIX (AP) — A European visitor got third-degree burns on his feet while briefly walking barefoot on the sand dunes in California’s Death Valley National Park over the weekend, park rangers said Thursday. The rangers said the visitor was rushed to a hospital in nearby Nevada. Because of language issues, the rangers said they were […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

Thousands watch Chincoteague wild ponies complete 99th annual swim in Virginia

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (AP) — Thousands of people gathered in Virginia to watch the Chincoteague wild ponies make their annual swim across the Assateague Channel, the 99th year of the popular tradition. The ponies made the short swim across the channel Wednesday as the crowd erupted in cheers. Foal No. 6 was crowned “Queen Neptune,” the […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Nebraska Legislature convenes for a special session to ease property taxes, but with no solid plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have convened for a special legislative session called by Republican Gov. Jim Pillen with a directive to slash soaring property taxes in half, but no concrete answers on whether the Legislature will be able to agree on how to do that. Convivial lawmakers showed up Thursday for the start […]

19 minutes ago

Associated Press

OpenAI tests ChatGPT-powered search engine that could compete with Google

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — OpenAI is testing a ChatGPT-powered search engine that could put the artificial intelligence company in direct competition with search giant Google and affect the flow of internet traffic seeking news and other timely information. San Francisco-based OpenAI said Thursday it is releasing a preview of the SearchGPT feature to get feedback […]

24 minutes ago

Associated Press

Company says manufacturing problem was behind wind turbine blade breaking off Nantucket Island

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — The maker of a massive wind turbine blade that broke apart off Nantucket Island and washed up on the beaches says a manufacturing problem was responsible. GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik said on an earnings call Wednesday that insufficient bonding at one of its factories in Canada was responsible for the […]

30 minutes ago

FILE - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey presents opening arguments during a trial, A...

Associated Press

West Virginia is asking the US Supreme Court to consider transgender surgery Medicaid coverage case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review rulings that found the state’s refusal to cover certain health care for transgender people with government-sponsored insurance is discriminatory, Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Thursday. In April, the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 8-6 in the case […]

39 minutes ago

Chicago police chief says out-of-town police won’t be posted in city neighborhoods during DNC