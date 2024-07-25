Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Daughter of late Supreme Court Justice Scalia appointed to Virginia Board of Education

Jul 25, 2024, 2:11 PM

FILE - Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-VA., gestures before speaking during the first day of the Republican ...

FILE - Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-VA., gestures before speaking during the first day of the Republican National Convention, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. The daughter of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia has been appointed by Youngkin to serve on the Virginia Board of Education, drawing criticism from some Democrats who called the appointment politically motivated. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The daughter of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia has been appointed by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin to serve on the Virginia Board of Education, drawing criticism from some Democrats who called the appointment politically motivated.

Meg Bryce, a psychology educator who unsuccessfully ran last year for an at-large seat on the Albemarle County school board, said Thursday at a business meeting that she was thankful that Youngkin chose her for the board, which is responsible for determining statewide curriculum standards, high school graduation requirements and qualifications for teachers.

“I have so admired what this board has already done to increase accountability and transparency and excellence in Virginia schools,” Bryce said. “Those are things that I have already fought for and it’s my honor and privilege and just a joy to be a part of those efforts going forward.”

Bryce grew up in Virginia and earned a doctorate in cognitive science from the University of Virginia. During her campaign for Albemarle school board, community members criticized Bryce for taking her children out of public schools in light of the pandemic, according to the Daily Progress. Bryce, described by a board member as a capstone mentor at the University of Virginia, has since been criticized by community leaders for being unfit for the position.

Del. Katrina Callsen, a Democrat from Albemarle, said in a Tweet that Bryce was “a failed Moms for Liberty candidate.” Teacher and Democratic Sen. Schuyler VanValkenburg said on social media that Bryce had no credentials and “spent a year running for School Board embroiled in culture wars.”

James J. Fedderman, president of the Virginia Education Association, said Bryce’s appointment is “one more example in a long list of shortsighted, politically motivated decisions that serves to advance Gov. Youngkin’s anti-public education agenda while further endangering LGBTQIA+ students in the Commonwealth.”

Board President Grace Creasey, also appointed by Youngkin in 2022, said she is thrilled to have Bryce be a part of the group.

“Having an expert in psychology on the board with teaching experience is a great addition for navigating the most critical issues facing our public schools and youth today,” Creasey said, referencing mental health and other issues students face. “She is going to be a phenomenal addition to the board and a champion for students.”

Youngkin spokesman Christian Martinez said the governor was thankful Bryce would serve Virginians on the board, adding that she would be “instrumental in ensuring that every parent, student, and teacher receives the essential resources and support needed to thrive.”

Youngkin also tapped Ida Outlaw McPherson, a Hampton Roads-area attorney, to serve on the board, filling out the nine-member group after two seats opened up this month.

McPherson, a Howard University law school graduate, was previously appointed by Gov. Bob McDonnell to serve as the director of the Department of Minority Business Enterprise, now titled the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity. She also served as the former president of the NAACP Suffolk Chapter, Creasey said.

McPherson’s community work would help her bring a critical lens to the board, Creasey said.

Fedderman said almost all of Youngkin’s appointees, including McPherson, were inexperienced with K-12 public education policy and practice, and they “lack many of the requisite credentials generally expected for a seat on that Board.”

___

Olivia Diaz is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

National News

FILE - Douglas Lovell is escorted into the courtroom for an evidentiary hearing, Aug. 5, 2019, in O...

Associated Press

Utah Supreme Court overturns death sentence for man convicted of murder

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s Supreme Court overturned a death sentence Thursday for a man convicted of murdering a woman to stop her from testifying against him in a rape case. Justices said Douglas Lovell had ineffective attorneys at his sentencing hearing, but upheld his conviction and sent the case back to a lower […]

8 minutes ago

Associated Press

Locked out of town hall, 1st Black mayor of a small Alabama town returns to office

The first Black mayor of a small Alabama town who had been locked out of town hall by white officials is returning to the job. Mayor Patrick Braxton is being recognized as the mayor of the town of Newbern, under a lawsuit settlement ending a long-running dispute over control of the town government. U.S. District […]

20 minutes ago

Associated Press

Workers link US, Canadian sides of new Gordie Howe International Bridge over Detroit River

DETROIT (AP) — Workers have linked the U.S. and Canadian sides of the new Gordie Howe International Bridge spanning the Detroit River, a major step in bringing the monumental project to completion. The connection between southwest Detroit and northwest Windsor was completed on Wednesday, the Detroit News reported. The work took six years, with about […]

26 minutes ago

FILE - Utility crews work to restore electricity in Houston, Thursday, July 11, 2024. As of Thursda...

Associated Press

Texas deaths from Hurricane Beryl climb to at least 36 people, including more who lost power in heat

HOUSTON (AP) — The number of Texas deaths after Hurricane Beryl came ashore and knocked out power to millions of residents climbed to at least 36 on Thursday as officials confirmed more people whose cause of death was at least partially due to heat-related causes in homes left without air conditioning. The latest confirmed deaths […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords talks during a vigil remembering the 25th anniversary of ...

Associated Press

Gabrielle Giffords stumps for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania as campaign for running mate takes shape

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gabrielle Giffords, the former Democratic congresswoman who was grievously wounded in a 2011 shooting in her Arizona district, took to the campaign trail Thursday for Vice President Kamala Harris, as Harris’ nascent presidential campaign gets off the ground and a parallel campaign to be Harris’ running mate takes shape. Giffords, speaking at […]

2 hours ago

Deputy Special Agent in Charge Derek Mayer speaks during a Democratic National Convention security ...

Associated Press

Chicago police chief says out-of-town police won’t be posted in city neighborhoods during DNC

CHICAGO (AP) — Outside police agencies that’ll help secure the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month will not be posted in city neighborhoods, Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said Thursday as federal authorities released maps of convention security perimeters. The renewed attention on out-of-town police comes after Ohio officers in Milwaukee for the Republican National […]

2 hours ago

Daughter of late Supreme Court Justice Scalia appointed to Virginia Board of Education