CONTESTS AND EVENTS

Win Tickets to see the Doobie Brothers at the White River Amphitheater!

Aug 15, 2024, 9:59 AM

...

KIRO Newsradio and Seattle Sports are giving you a chance to win two tickets to see the Doobie Brothers live at the White River Amphitheatre on September 6, 2024! Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here:

Enter below starting Monday, August 19, through Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone.

Win Tickets to see Def Leppard and Journey at T-Mobile Park on September 4th!

KIRO Newsradio and Seattle Sports are giving you a chance to win four tickets to see Def Leppard and Journey live from T-Mobile Park on September 4, 2024!

3 days ago

Invest in our Veterans

KIRO Newsradio has teamed up with Global Credit Union to support our veterans with the Invest in Our Veterans program!

6 days ago

The 2024 Guardian Dog Pack Giveaway

Guardian Roofing and Gutters and KIRO Newsradio have your chance to win a Guardian Dog Pack!

6 days ago

Seattle Mariners Theme Nights

The Mariners have a season packed with exciting theme nights for everyone to enjoy!

6 days ago

2024 Davis Law Life Support Golf Tournament

Coming soon is the 2024 Life Support Golf Tournament with Davis Law Group to raise funds for Life Support. The tournament will happen on Friday, August 16.

6 days ago

Ransom: Position Of Trust

A kidnapping in Texas turned to a ransom demand of $500,000, an FBI chase, and a suspect no one expected.

3 months ago

