Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Locked out of town hall, 1st Black mayor of a small Alabama town returns to office

Jul 25, 2024, 3:03 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The first Black mayor of a small Alabama town who had been locked out of town hall by white officials is returning to the job.

Mayor Patrick Braxton is being recognized as the mayor of the town of Newbern, under a lawsuit settlement ending a long-running dispute over control of the town government. U.S. District Judge Kristi K. DuBose approved the agreement Tuesday, opening the way for Braxton to take over as the town’s first Black mayor and for the possible seating of the town’s first majority-Black town council.

The settlement also will require the town to begin holding municipal elections for the first time in decades.

“This victory marks a new chapter for Newbern,” Mayor Patrick Braxton said in a statement issued by the Legal Defense Fund, which represented Braxton and other residents in a lawsuit. “I am so grateful to finally get to serve the people of Newbern. This is a win for not only me, but for all of the residents of Newbern. After decades, we will finally be able to act as citizens to cast our ballots and actively participate in the democratic process.”

Newbern, a tiny town of 133 people about 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Selma, has a mayor-council government but did not hold elections for six decades. Instead, town officials governed through “hand-me-down” positions with the mayor appointing a successor and the successor appointing council members, according to the lawsuit filed by Braxton and others. That practice resulted in an overwhelmingly white government in a town where Black residents outnumber white residents by a 2-1 margin.

Braxton, a Black volunteer firefighter, qualified in 2020 to run for the non-partisan position of mayor. Since he was the only person to run, he became the town’s mayor-elect. But Braxton said he, and the town council he appointed, were blocked from exercising their duties.

A lawsuit filed by Braxton and others said that existing Newbern town officials changed the locks on the town hall and refused to give Braxton the town bank account information. The lawsuit also alleged that the outgoing council held a secret meeting to set up a special election and “fraudulently re-appointed themselves as the town council.”

Town officials had denied wrongdoing. Before agreeing to settle the case, the defendants maintained in court filings that Braxton’s claim to be mayor was “invalid.”

Under the terms of the settlement, Braxton will be immediately recognized as mayor and be granted access to town hall. All other “individuals holding themselves out as town officials will effectively resign and/or cease all responsibilities with respect to serving in any town position or maintaining any town property or accounts,” according to the plan. The Newbern city council positions will be filled either by appointment or special election. The town will also hold municipal elections in 2025.

“The settlement achieves that goal the plaintiffs have always sought which is recognizing Patrick Braxton as the elected mayor of Newbern and having a town council that represents the residents of Newbern. The settlement puts an end to the practice of ‘hand me’ down government and requires the mayor and town council to hold regular elections as provided under state law,” said Richard Rouco, an attorney for the plaintiffs.

National News

FILE - Douglas Lovell is escorted into the courtroom for an evidentiary hearing, Aug. 5, 2019, in O...

Associated Press

Utah Supreme Court overturns death sentence for man convicted of murder

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s Supreme Court overturned a death sentence Thursday for a man convicted of murdering a woman to stop her from testifying against him in a rape case. Justices said Douglas Lovell had ineffective attorneys at his sentencing hearing, but upheld his conviction and sent the case back to a lower […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

Workers link US, Canadian sides of new Gordie Howe International Bridge over Detroit River

DETROIT (AP) — Workers have linked the U.S. and Canadian sides of the new Gordie Howe International Bridge spanning the Detroit River, a major step in bringing the monumental project to completion. The connection between southwest Detroit and northwest Windsor was completed on Wednesday, the Detroit News reported. The work took six years, with about […]

33 minutes ago

FILE - Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-VA., gestures before speaking during the first day of the Republican ...

Associated Press

Daughter of late Supreme Court Justice Scalia appointed to Virginia Board of Education

The daughter of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia has been appointed by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin to serve on the Virginia Board of Education, drawing criticism from some Democrats who called the appointment politically motivated. Meg Bryce, a psychology educator who unsuccessfully ran last year for an at-large seat on the Albemarle County […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Utility crews work to restore electricity in Houston, Thursday, July 11, 2024. As of Thursda...

Associated Press

Texas deaths from Hurricane Beryl climb to at least 36 people, including more who lost power in heat

HOUSTON (AP) — The number of Texas deaths after Hurricane Beryl came ashore and knocked out power to millions of residents climbed to at least 36 on Thursday as officials confirmed more people whose cause of death was at least partially due to heat-related causes in homes left without air conditioning. The latest confirmed deaths […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords talks during a vigil remembering the 25th anniversary of ...

Associated Press

Gabrielle Giffords stumps for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania as campaign for running mate takes shape

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gabrielle Giffords, the former Democratic congresswoman who was grievously wounded in a 2011 shooting in her Arizona district, took to the campaign trail Thursday for Vice President Kamala Harris, as Harris’ nascent presidential campaign gets off the ground and a parallel campaign to be Harris’ running mate takes shape. Giffords, speaking at […]

2 hours ago

Deputy Special Agent in Charge Derek Mayer speaks during a Democratic National Convention security ...

Associated Press

Chicago police chief says out-of-town police won’t be posted in city neighborhoods during DNC

CHICAGO (AP) — Outside police agencies that’ll help secure the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month will not be posted in city neighborhoods, Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said Thursday as federal authorities released maps of convention security perimeters. The renewed attention on out-of-town police comes after Ohio officers in Milwaukee for the Republican National […]

2 hours ago

Locked out of town hall, 1st Black mayor of a small Alabama town returns to office