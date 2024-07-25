Welcome back to the weekend! I hope you planned ahead for any possible travel headaches. The good news is there is a lot going on in the region.

Are you feeling nostalgic for the late 90s and early 2000s? Well, you might be interested in the Rewind, Be Kind: Lady in the Water film festival being put on by SIFF. This series is “revisiting critical or commercial disappointments from 1999 through 2009 and asking ourselves to watch them with a kinder perspective.”

Some of the films on the schedule include “Scooby-Doo!,” “Uptown Girls,” “My Big Fat Liar,” “The Mummy” and lots more. Check SIFF’s website for show times and schedules throughout the weekend, all the movies in the series will be at the Siff Cinema Egyptian.

It’s almost time for Seafair’s big weekend: Blue Angels and hydroplanes

Friday night in the International District, it’s Jam Fest! This is put on by the Wing Luke Musuem and takes place at Canton Alley, Maynard Alley and 7th Ave. This is a free event that has carnival games, live music and your chance to learn mahjong. You’ll even have a chance to learn about the neighborhood and the community events in the area. JamFest goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and you can get more details on the Wing Luke Museum’s website.

The Festal program continues at the Seattle Center this weekend with the Seattle Arab Festival. This event is Saturday and Sunday and features live music, vendors and food. There will also be a documentary being shown on both days. This event is free and more details can be found on the Seattle Center’s website.

On Saturday and Sunday in Tacoma is MOSAIC: Tacoma’s Arts and Culture Festival. This event is free and goes from noon until 7 p.m. at Wright Park. Live music, vendors, food and stage performances will fill the park. For the kids, there will be a kids zone with hands-on experiences to learn new cultures and plenty more.

If you are into crafts, Urban Craft Uprising is this weekend at Magnuson Park on Saturday and Sunday. This is a celebration of indie craftmakers and gives folks a chance to show off their work. Over 130 crafty vendors will be selling their goods and there will be food trucks in case you get hungry. You can get more details on Urban Craft Uprising’s website.

UW: Parents don’t distress, your teens go to Instagram out of ‘boredom’

The Olympics aren’t the only games starting this weekend as the Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games begin Friday night with free activities! The games take place at the Enumclaw Expo Center all weekend. In addition to all the thrills of the competition, you will be able to try Scottish foods, enjoy live music and learn more about Scottish culture and the history of the games. Saturday and Sunday you will need tickets, to get those and to get more details visit the Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games’ website.

This is just a small sample of everything going on this weekend, get out and enjoy yourself and as always if you know of even more cool things going on in the area, let me know at PaulH@kiroradio.com.

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio.