Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Arkansas abortion measure’s signatures from volunteers alone would fall short, filing shows

Jul 25, 2024, 3:41 PM

FILE - Boxes containing signatures supporting a proposed ballot measure to scale back Arkansas' abo...

FILE - Boxes containing signatures supporting a proposed ballot measure to scale back Arkansas' abortion ban are delivered to a room in the state Capitol, July 5, 2024, in Little Rock, Ark. The signatures collected by volunteers for an Arkansas abortion-rights measure would fall short of the number needed to qualify for ballot if those are the only ones counted, according to an initial tally from election officials filed with the state Supreme Court on Thursday, July 25. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The signatures collected by volunteers for an Arkansas abortion-rights measure would fall short of the number needed to qualify for the ballot if those are the only ones counted, according to an initial tally from election officials filed Thursday with the state Supreme Court.

The filing from the secretary of state’s office comes after the court ordered officials to begin counting signatures submitted, but only those collected by volunteers. Arkansans for Limited Government, which used volunteer and paid canvassers, has sued the state for rejecting its petitions.

The Arkansas secretary of state’s office said it determined that 87,675 of the signatures were collected by volunteers, which alone would fall short of the 90,704 signature threshold from registered voters required to qualify. The filing said it could not determine whether another 912 signatures were collected by paid canvassers or volunteers.

Organizers submitted more than 101,000 signatures on the July 5 deadline in favor of the proposal to scale back Arkansas’ abortion ban. But state officials rejected the petitions days later, claiming the group did not properly submit documents regarding paid canvassers it used.

Justices are considering whether to allow the abortion-rights campaign’s lawsuit challenging the rejection to go forward. It’s not clear the next step for justices, who have not ruled on the state’s request to dismiss the abortion campaign’s lawsuit.

Arkansans for Limited Government said the initial tally shows that if the total number of signatures from paid and canvassers is counted, the state can move forward with checking the validity of the signatures.

“Our optimism remains alive but cautious as we wait for the Arkansas Supreme Court to issue further guidance,” the group said.

Attorney General Tim Griffin, however, asserted the count showed the process can’t move forward for the proposal.

“The Secretary of State fulfilled the order of the Arkansas Supreme Court, did so ahead of schedule, and confirmed that the abortion advocates did not turn in enough qualifying signatures to meet the statutory threshold for a cure period,” Griffin said.

The proposed amendment, if approved, wouldn’t make abortion a constitutional right but is seen as a test of support for abortion rights in a predominantly Republican state. Arkansas currently bans abortion at any time during a pregnancy, unless the woman’s life is endangered due to a medical emergency.

The proposed amendment would prohibit laws banning abortion in the first 20 weeks of gestation and allow the procedure later on in cases of rape, incest, threats to the woman’s health or life, or if the fetus would be unlikely to survive birth.

Arkansans for Limited Government and election officials disagreed over whether the petitions complied with a 2013 state law requiring campaigns to submit statements identifying each paid canvasser by name and confirming that rules for gathering signatures were explained to them.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision removing the nationwide right to abortion, there has been a push to have voters decide the matter state by state.

National News

Harvey Weinstein appears for a pretrial hearing in Manhattan criminal court, Friday, July 19, 2024,...

Associated Press

Harvey Weinstein hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia

NEW YORK (AP) — Former film mogul Harvey Weinstein has been transferred from a New York City jail to a hospital to undergo treatment for a variety of health problems including COVID-19 and pneumonia in both lungs, his representatives said Thursday. Weinstein, who is awaiting trial in New York on rape and sexual assault charges, […]

8 minutes ago

This 1944 photo provided by Honoring Our Fallen shows WWII veteran U.S. Army Air Force Tech. Sgt. D...

Associated Press

WWII veteran killed in Germany returns home to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After 80 years, a World War II sergeant killed in Germany has returned home to California. On Thursday, community members lined the roads to honor U.S. Army Air Force Tech. Sgt. Donald V. Banta as he was brought from Ontario International Airport to a burial home in Riverside, California. Banta, 21, […]

1 hour ago

In this image provided by the Alaska SeaLife Center, Alaska SeaLife Center Animal Care Specialist M...

Associated Press

Rescued walrus calf ‘sassy’ and alert after seemingly being left by her herd in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A walrus calf seemingly left behind by her herd near Alaska’s northernmost city is alert and “sassy” as she receives care at a nonprofit wildlife response center hundreds of miles away following her recent rescue, a center spokesperson said Thursday. Alaska SeaLife Center spokesperson Kaiti Grant said the nearly 165-pound (75-kilogram), […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Judge Arthur Engoron presides during closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil fraud...

Associated Press

Judge in Trump’s civil fraud case says he won’t recuse himself over ‘nothingburger’ encounter

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York judge who ordered Donald Trump to pay a nearly $500 million civil fraud judgment said Thursday he won’t step aside from the case, rebuffing concerns that the verdict was influenced by a brief conversation he had with another lawyer as a “nothingburger.” Judge Arthur Engoron’s eight-page order came […]

2 hours ago

A homeless encampment is seen Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. California Gov. Gavin New...

Associated Press

Gov. Newsom passed a new executive order on homeless encampments. Here’s what it means

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order directing state agencies “to move urgently to address dangerous” homeless encampments and clear them from state land while giving city and local leaders a push to do the same. The order comes a month after a Supreme Court ruling allowing cities to enforce bans on sleeping […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

US authorities have arrested ‘El Mayo’ Zambada, a historic leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a historic leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, and Joaquín Guzmán López, a son of another infamous cartel leader, were arrested by U.S. authorities in Texas, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday. A leader of the powerful Sinaloa cartel for decades alongside Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, Zambada was known […]

2 hours ago

Arkansas abortion measure’s signatures from volunteers alone would fall short, filing shows