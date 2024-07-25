Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

US promises $240 million to improve fish hatcheries, protect tribal rights in Pacific Northwest

Jul 25, 2024, 4:37 PM

FILE - Juvenile coho salmon swim in a holding pond at the Cascade Fish Hatchery, March 8, 2017, in ...

FILE - Juvenile coho salmon swim in a holding pond at the Cascade Fish Hatchery, March 8, 2017, in Cascade Locks, Ore. On Thursday, July 25, 2024, the U.S. government announced that it will invest $240 million in salmon and steelhead fish hatcheries in the Pacific Northwest in an effort to boost declining fish populations and support the treaty-protected fishing rights of Native American tribes in the region. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. government will invest $240 million in salmon and steelhead hatcheries in the Pacific Northwest to boost declining fish populations and support the treaty-protected fishing rights of Native American tribes, officials announced Thursday.

The departments of Commerce and the Interior said there will be an initial $54 million for hatchery maintenance and modernization made available to 27 tribes in the region, which includes Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska.

The hatcheries “produce the salmon that tribes need to live,” said Jennifer Quan, the regional administrator for NOAA Fisheries West Coast Region. “We are talking about food for the tribes and supporting their culture and their spirituality.”

Some of the facilities are on the brink of failure, Quan said, with a backlog of deferred maintenance that has a cost estimated at more than $1 billion.

“For instance, the roof of the Makah Tribe’s Stony Creek facility is literally a tarp. The Lummi Nation Skookum Hatchery is the only hatchery that raises spring Chinook salmon native to the recovery of our Puget Sound Chinook Salmon,” and it is falling down, Quan said.

The Columbia River Basin was once the world’s greatest salmon-producing river system, with at least 16 stocks of salmon and steelhead. Today, four are extinct and seven are listed under the Endangered Species Act. Salmon are a key part of the ecosystem, and another endangered Northwest species, a population of killer whales, depend on Chinook salmon for food.

Salmon are born in rivers and migrate long distances downstream to the ocean, where they spend most of their adult lives. They then make the difficult trip back upstream to their birthplace to spawn and die.

Columbia Basin dams have played a major part in devastating the wild fish runs, cutting off access to upstream habitat, slowing the water and sometimes allowing it to warm to temperatures that are fatal for fish.

For decades, state, federal and tribal governments have tried to supplement declining fish populations by building hatcheries to breed and hatch salmon that are later released into the wild. But multiple studies have shown that hatchery programs frequently have negative impacts on wild fish, in part by reducing genetic diversity and by increasing competition for food.

Quan acknowledged the hatcheries “come with risks” but said they can be managed to produce additional fish for harvest and even to help restore populations while minimizing risks to wild fish.

“Hatcheries have been around for a long time, and we’ve seen the damage that they can do,” Quan said.

Still the programs have gone through a course correction in recent years, following genetic management plans and the principles established by scientific review groups, she said. “We are in a different place now.”

It will take habitat restoration, improved water quality, adjustments to harvest and other steps if salmon are going to recover, but so far society has not been willing to make the needed changes for that to happen, she said. Add in the impacts of climate change, and the calculus of bad and good hatchery impacts changes further.

“We need to start having a conversation about hatcheries and how they are going to be an important adaptation tool for us moving forward,” Quan said.

Greg Ruggerone, a salmon research scientist with Natural Resources Consultants Inc. in Seattle, said the key is to determine how to better harvest hatchery salmon from rivers without harming the wild salmon that are making the same trek to spawning grounds. Robust harvests of hatchery fish will help ensure that the federal government is meeting its treaty obligations to the tribes, while reducing competition for wild fish, Ruggerone said.

“A big purpose of the hatcheries in the Pacific Northwest is to provide for harvest — especially harvest for the tribes — so there is a big opportunity if we can figure out how to harvest without harming wild salmon,” Ruggerone said.

Every hatchery in the Columbia River basin was built to mitigate the effects of the hydropower dams built in the region, said Becky Johnson, the production division director for the Nez Perce Tribe’s Department of Fisheries Resource Management.

Most were built in the 1960s, 1970s or earlier, she said.

“I’m super excited about this opportunity. Tribal and non-tribal people benefit from them — more salmon coming back to the basin means more salmon for everyone,” Johnson said. “It’s critical that we have fish and that the tribal people have food. Tribal members will tell you they’re fighting hard to continue to hang on to fish, and they’re never going to stop that fight.”

National News

Harvey Weinstein appears for a pretrial hearing in Manhattan criminal court, Friday, July 19, 2024,...

Associated Press

Harvey Weinstein hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia

NEW YORK (AP) — Former film mogul Harvey Weinstein has been transferred from a New York City jail to a hospital to undergo treatment for a variety of health problems including COVID-19 and pneumonia in both lungs, his representatives said Thursday. Weinstein, who is awaiting trial in New York on rape and sexual assault charges, […]

38 minutes ago

This 1944 photo provided by Honoring Our Fallen shows WWII veteran U.S. Army Air Force Tech. Sgt. D...

Associated Press

WWII veteran killed in Germany returns home to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After 80 years, a World War II sergeant killed in Germany has returned home to California. On Thursday, community members lined the roads to honor U.S. Army Air Force Tech. Sgt. Donald V. Banta as he was brought from Ontario International Airport to a burial home in Riverside, California. Banta, 21, […]

2 hours ago

In this image provided by the Alaska SeaLife Center, Alaska SeaLife Center Animal Care Specialist M...

Associated Press

Rescued walrus calf ‘sassy’ and alert after seemingly being left by her herd in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A walrus calf seemingly left behind by her herd near Alaska’s northernmost city is alert and “sassy” as she receives care at a nonprofit wildlife response center hundreds of miles away following her recent rescue, a center spokesperson said Thursday. Alaska SeaLife Center spokesperson Kaiti Grant said the nearly 165-pound (75-kilogram), […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Judge Arthur Engoron presides during closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil fraud...

Associated Press

Judge in Trump’s civil fraud case says he won’t recuse himself over ‘nothingburger’ encounter

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York judge who ordered Donald Trump to pay a nearly $500 million civil fraud judgment said Thursday he won’t step aside from the case, rebuffing concerns that the verdict was influenced by a brief conversation he had with another lawyer as a “nothingburger.” Judge Arthur Engoron’s eight-page order came […]

2 hours ago

A homeless encampment is seen Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. California Gov. Gavin New...

Associated Press

Gov. Newsom passed a new executive order on homeless encampments. Here’s what it means

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order directing state agencies “to move urgently to address dangerous” homeless encampments and clear them from state land while giving city and local leaders a push to do the same. The order comes a month after a Supreme Court ruling allowing cities to enforce bans on sleeping […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

US authorities have arrested ‘El Mayo’ Zambada, a historic leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a historic leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, and Joaquín Guzmán López, a son of another infamous cartel leader, were arrested by U.S. authorities in Texas, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday. A leader of the powerful Sinaloa cartel for decades alongside Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, Zambada was known […]

2 hours ago

US promises $240 million to improve fish hatcheries, protect tribal rights in Pacific Northwest