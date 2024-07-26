Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

UNICEF warns of $23 million deficit in Haiti’s education system as it announces grant

Jul 26, 2024, 5:06 AM

FILE - Students play a game where they pretend to sleep, in their classroom at the United States Na...

FILE - Students play a game where they pretend to sleep, in their classroom at the United States National Republic school in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, May 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — No chairs. Missing blackboards. A lack of bathrooms.

Schools in Haiti’s capital and beyond are crumbling as gang violence deepens poverty and disrupts basic government services as the state education system faces a $23 million deficit.

“The country needs help,” said Yasmine Sherif, executive director of the UNICEF fund Education Cannot Wait.

On Friday, she announced a $2.5 million grant that is expected to help nearly 75,000 children via cash transfers, school feeding programs and other initiatives.

Sherif was in Haiti as part of a three-day trip during which she visited schools and met with teachers, principals, state officials and civil society members. She pleaded with the European Union and countries including France and the U.S. to help close the educational deficit as she noted the impact violence has had on education.

“My main concern is security,” she said.

Gangs killed or injured more than 2,500 people in the first three months of the year, with violence disrupting life in the capital, Port-au-Prince, and elsewhere.

At least 919 schools remain closed in Port-au-Prince and in the central region of Artibonite because of the gang violence. The closures have affected more than 150,000 students, according to UNICEF.

“Education is part of the solution,” Sherif said. “That would end extreme poverty, extreme violence and create political stability and create a reliable workforce.”

Gang violence also has left some 580,000 people homeless across Haiti, with many crowding into makeshift shelters or taking over schools, causing them to shut down.

Schools that remain operational are increasingly forced to take students from other institutions that have shuttered.

The Jean Marie Vincent School in central Port-au-Prince, for example, has accepted students from a dozen other schools.

“We’re confronting enormous problems,” said its principal, Charles Luckerno. “We’re not the only ones.”

He said that when classes end for the day, people left homeless by gang violence stream into the school and sleep in the yard.

“That also creates very bad hygienic problems,” said Luckerno, who nevertheless allows them to stay. “We are human. We cannot throw them out.”

Williamson Bissainthe, a 22-year-old high school student who is preparing to take his final exam to graduate, lamented the state of some schools.

“A lot of schools are missing benches or chairs. Teachers do not show up on time. The hardest part of this is that there are no bathrooms,” he said.

“I hope that the generation that comes after me doesn’t have to go through the same suffering,” he said.

Private schools are out of reach for many in Haiti, a country of more than 11 million people, with more than 60% earning less than $2 a day.

Among those who have been forced to flee their homes is 20-year-old Megane Dumorcy, who also is preparing to graduate.

She would like to become an agronomist, but education has been a challenge.

“The insecurity has had a huge impact on my life,” she said, noting that some students have been forced to leave their backpacks behind as they flee gangs. “The state should find a solution for that. We shouldn’t be living in a country where our movement is limited.”

She said her school is only half-built and lacks a library, a computer room, a blackboard and chairs. She does research on her phone when needed.

Another blow to Haitian schools was a program that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden launched in late 2022 that allows Haitians and people from a handful of other countries to enter the U.S. on humanitarian grounds.

“A lot of teachers left,” said Frantz Erine, deputy principal at the Jean Marie Vincent School.

Politics

FILE - Steve Kramer is seated Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Superior Court, in Laconia, N.H., during ...

Associated Press

Justice Department defends group’s right to sue over AI robocalls sent to New Hampshire voters

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The federal Justice Department is defending the legal right to challenge robocalls sent to New Hampshire voters that used artificial intelligence to mimic President Joe Biden’s voice. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke and U.S. Attorney Jane Young filed a statement of interest Thursday in the lawsuit brought by the League of […]

25 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the members of the American Federation of Teachers at George...

Associated Press

Harris makes a pre-taped appearance on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ to urge Americans to vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris crashed the season finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” urging Americans to vote in an appearance that was taped before President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid. The episode caps the series’ ninth season and is streaming Friday on Paramount+. It opens with an announcer saying that […]

27 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netany...

Associated Press

2024 Election Latest: The Obamas endorse Harris and Trump to meet with Netanyahu

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris in her White House bid, giving the vice president the expected but still crucial backing of the nation’s two most popular Democrats. The endorsement comes a day after Harris and President Joe Biden each met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. […]

56 minutes ago

Associated Press

Nebraska Supreme Court upholds law restricting both medical care for transgender youth and abortion

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska law that combined abortion restrictions with another measure to limit gender-affirming health care for minors does not violate a state constitutional amendment requiring bills to stick to a single subject, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled Friday. The ruling came in a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union […]

2 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netany...

Associated Press

Barack and Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris, giving her expected but crucial support

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris in her White House bid, giving the vice president the expected but still crucial backing of the nation’s two most popular Democrats. The endorsement, announced Friday morning end his reelection bid and endorse his second-in-command against Republican nominee […]

6 hours ago

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, speaks with reporters while meeting with Mongolian Foreig...

Associated Press

Blinken to celebrate Biden legacy, reassure allies in Asia after president drops out of 2024 race

VIENTIANE, Laos (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make the case for the Biden administration’s expanded commitment to Asia and the Indo-Pacific region more broadly as he visits Laos, Vietnam, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore and Mongolia this week and next. The trip comes as the 2024 U.S. presidential election campaign heats up […]

7 hours ago

UNICEF warns of $23 million deficit in Haiti’s education system as it announces grant