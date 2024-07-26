Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch before opening ceremony in Paris

Jul 26, 2024, 5:25 AM

Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Saint-D...

Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Snoop Dogg is seemingly everywhere during the Paris Olympics, but on Friday morning you could catch him carrying the Olympic torch ahead of the opening ceremony.

He was one of the final torch bearers of the Olympic flame, which was lit in April in Greece and slowly has journeyed toward Paris since. Snoop Dogg’s leg was in Saint-Denis, a suburb of Paris.

In an interview earlier this week, the multihyphenate expressed gratitude toward the U.S. and France for the opportunity.

“I look at this as a prestigious honor and something I truly respect. I would have never dreamed of nothing like this,” he said. “I’m going to be on my best behavior. I’m going to be on my best athleticism. I’ll be able to breathe slow to walk fast and hold the torch with a smile on my face, because I realize how prestigious this event is.”

Snoop Dogg is in Paris to help cover the Games for NBC, part of the U.S. broadcaster’s bet to boost ratings by infusing coverage with pop culture.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

World

FILE - Students play a game where they pretend to sleep, in their classroom at the United States Na...

Associated Press

UNICEF warns of $23 million deficit in Haiti’s education system as it announces grant

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — No chairs. Missing blackboards. A lack of bathrooms. Schools in Haiti’s capital and beyond are crumbling as gang violence deepens poverty and disrupts basic government services as the state education system faces a $23 million deficit. “The country needs help,” said Yasmine Sherif, executive director of the UNICEF fund Education Cannot […]

3 hours ago

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, speaks with reporters while meeting with Mongolian Foreig...

Associated Press

Blinken to celebrate Biden legacy, reassure allies in Asia after president drops out of 2024 race

VIENTIANE, Laos (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make the case for the Biden administration’s expanded commitment to Asia and the Indo-Pacific region more broadly as he visits Laos, Vietnam, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore and Mongolia this week and next. The trip comes as the 2024 U.S. presidential election campaign heats up […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares mostly advance after Wall St comeback from worst loss since 2022

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Friday, with major markets apart from Shanghai and Taiwan logging modest gains. U.S. futures and oil prices rose. That followed a split Thursday on Wall Street, where general stocks and other formerly downtrodden areas of the market rose while superstar Big Tech stocks gave back […]

8 hours ago

Simone Biles of the United States prepares to practice during a gymnastics training session at Berc...

Associated Press

US viewers’ Olympics interest is down, poll finds, except for Simone Biles

PARIS (AP) — On the heels of low ratings for the coronavirus pandemic-marred Tokyo and Beijing Olympics, Paris may not do much better among U.S. viewers, a new poll from Gallup released Thursday found. Simone Biles and women’s gymnastics are poised to be a bright spot, with those surveyed selecting it as their most anticipated […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Australia's Patty Mills (5) reacts as time runs down against Slovenia during the men's bronz...

Associated Press

Patty Mills has played his best ball for Australia. He’s back to take on a stacked Olympic field

MARCQ-EN-BAROEUL, France (AP) — Patty Mills kept putting up shots after Australia finished a two-hour practice at a training facility not far from where it will open the Paris Olympics basketball tournament Saturday against Spain. “OK, I’m good,” Mills said after watching one last corner 3-pointer fall through the net. Mills knows the value that […]

1 day ago

FILE - A US F-35 fighter jet performs during the opening day of the Dubai Air Show, United Arab Emi...

Associated Press

Athens signs deal to buy 20 US-made F-35 jets in major military overhaul

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece formally approved an offer to buy 20 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters from the United States as part of a major defense overhaul, government officials said Thursday. “The letter of acceptance for the F-35s has been signed and sent to the United States,” Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said while visiting a […]

1 day ago

Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch before opening ceremony in Paris