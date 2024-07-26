Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Nebraska Supreme Court upholds law restricting both medical care for transgender youth and abortion

Jul 26, 2024, 6:38 AM | Updated: 8:10 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska law that combined abortion restrictions with another measure to limit gender-affirming health care for minors does not violate a state constitutional amendment requiring bills to stick to a single subject, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled Friday.

The ruling came in a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union representing Planned Parenthood of the Heartland. The high court rejected arguments by ACLU attorneys which argued the hybrid law passed last year violates Nebraska’s single subject rule.

Republican lawmakers in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature had originally proposed separate bills: An abortion ban at about six weeks of pregnancy and a bill restricting gender-affirming treatment for minors. The GOP-dominated Legislature added a 12-week abortion ban to the existing gender-affirming care bill only after the six-week ban failed to defeat a filibuster.

The combination law was the Nebraska Legislature’s most controversial in the 2023 session, and its gender-affirming care restrictions triggered an epic filibuster in which a handful of lawmakers sought to block every bill for the duration of that session — even ones they supported — in an effort to stymie it.

A district judge dismissed the lawsuit last August, and the ACLU appealed.

In arguments before the high court in March, an attorney for the state insisted the combined abortion- and transgender-care measures did not violate the state’s single subject rule, because both fall under the subject of health care.

But an attorney for Planned Parenthood argued that the Legislature recognized abortion and transgender care as separate subjects by introducing them as separate bills at the beginning of last year’s session.

“It pushed them together only when it was constrained to do so,” ACLU attorney Matt Segal argued.

At least 25 states have adopted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, and most of those states face lawsuits. Federal judges have struck down the bans in Arkansas and Florida as unconstitutional. Judges’ orders are in place temporarily blocking enforcement of the ban in Montana and aspects of the ban in Georgia.

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022, ending a nationwide right to abortion, most Republican-controlled states have started enforcing new bans or restrictions and most Democrat-dominated ones have sought to protect abortion access.

National News

FILE - Steve Kramer is seated Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Superior Court, in Laconia, N.H., during ...

Associated Press

Justice Department defends group’s right to sue over AI robocalls sent to New Hampshire voters

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The federal Justice Department is defending the legal right to challenge robocalls sent to New Hampshire voters that used artificial intelligence to mimic President Joe Biden’s voice. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke and U.S. Attorney Jane Young filed a statement of interest Thursday in the lawsuit brought by the League of […]

23 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the members of the American Federation of Teachers at George...

Associated Press

Harris makes a pre-taped appearance on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ to urge Americans to vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris crashed the season finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” urging Americans to vote in an appearance that was taped before President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid. The episode caps the series’ ninth season and is streaming Friday on Paramount+. It opens with an announcer saying that […]

25 minutes ago

FILE - This 2002 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Pr...

Associated Press

Recall of Boar’s Head deli meats announced during investigation of listeria outbreak

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials Friday announced a recall of some Boar’s Head liverwurst and other deli meats as they investigate a listeria outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people and caused two deaths. Boar’s Head Provisions Co. recalled its liverwurst because it may be tainted with the listeria bacteria, the U.S. […]

30 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netany...

Associated Press

2024 Election Latest: The Obamas endorse Harris and Trump to meet with Netanyahu

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris in her White House bid, giving the vice president the expected but still crucial backing of the nation’s two most popular Democrats. The endorsement comes a day after Harris and President Joe Biden each met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. […]

54 minutes ago

Casey Tylek, a U.S. Army veteran, stands for a portrait at his home in Leominster, Mass., on July 1...

Associated Press

Veterans lobbied for psychedelic therapy, but it may not be enough to save MDMA drug application

NEW YORK (AP) — It was a landmark moment for the psychedelic movement: The Department of Veteran Affairs’ top doctor stood on stage, praising advocates who have spent decades promoting the healing potential of mind-altering drugs. In an unannounced appearance at a New York psychedelic conference, the VA’s Dr. Shereef Elnahal said his agency was […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Fed’s preferred inflation gauge cools, adding to likelihood of a September rate cut

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s favored inflation measure remained low last month, bolstering evidence that price pressures are steadily cooling and setting the stage for the Fed to begin cutting interest rates this fall. Prices rose just 0.1% from May to June, the Commerce Department said Friday, up from the previous month’s unchanged reading. […]

3 hours ago

Nebraska Supreme Court upholds law restricting both medical care for transgender youth and abortion