Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Three men — including ex-Marines — sentenced for involvement in plot to destroy power grid

Jul 26, 2024, 10:18 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Three men with connections to white supremacist groups were sentenced Thursday in federal court after plotting to destroy a power grid in the northwestern United States, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Paul James Kryscuk, 38; Liam Collins, 25; and Justin Wade Hermanson, 25, were all sentenced for their yearslong involvement in a scheme to strike the power grid as part of a larger, violent extremist plot, according to a Justice Department news release. Two of the men, Collins and Hermanson, were members of the same U.S. Marine unit at Camp LeJeune, North Carolina, during the planning, a federal indictment shows.

Collins received the longest sentence of 10 years in prison for aiding and abetting the interstate transportation of unregistered firearms. Kryscuk received a sentence of six and a half years for conspiracy to destroy an energy facility, and Hermanson was sentenced to one year and nine months for conspiracy to manufacture and ship firearms between states.

“These sentences reflect both the depravity of their plot and the Justice Department’s commitment to holding accountable those who seek to use violence to undermine our democracy,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the news release.

In 2016, Collins was a frequent poster to a neo-Nazi internet forum and sought recruitment for a paramilitary group he referred to as “a modern day SS,” prosecutors said. He explained on the forum that he joined the Marines “for the cause” and would funnel most of his earnings toward funding the proposed group, the indictment shows.

Collins and Kryscuk, who lived in New York at the time, connected through the forum in 2017, authorities said. As part of his ideology, Kryscuk discussed forming a guerrilla organization armed with rifles to “slowly take back the land that is rightfully ours,” the indictment reads.

“We will have to hit the streets and strike as many blows to the remaining power structure as we can to keep it on the ropes,” said a message from Kryscuk included in the indictment.

The two recruited more members to their group, including Hermanson, and studied at length a previous power substation attack that was carried out by an unknown group using assault rifles, according to the Justice Department. Between 2017 and 2020, the group began illegally manufacturing and selling firearms, as well as stealing military gear, prosecutors said.

They eventually met in Boise, Idaho, in 2020 — where Kryscuk had moved earlier that year — for a live-fire weapons training that they filmed, authorities said. The video showed the group shooting assault rifles and giving “Heil Hitler” salutes — all while wearing skull masks associated with a neo-Nazi group called Atomwaffen Division, prosecutors said.

Kryscuk was also seen near a few Black Lives Matter protests during the summer of 2020 and talked about shooting protesters in a conversation with another co-defendant, Jordan Duncan, according to the indictment.

Later that year, a handwritten note found in Kryscuk’s possession showed about 12 places in Idaho and other states that had a transformer, substation or other part for the northwestern U.S.’s power grid.

The Eastern District of North Carolina issued arrest warrants for Kryscuk and Collins on Oct. 15, 2020, and Hermanson’s arrest warrant was issued three days later, according to the court’s docket.

Kryscuk and Collins were arrested Nov. 25, 2020. Hermanson was arrested a few months later, on Jan. 28, 2021.

Kryscuk pleaded guilty in February 2022, while Collins and Hermanson later pleaded guilty in 2023, according to an earlier Justice Department news release. Another man involved in the group, 25-year-old Joseph Maurino, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture firearms and ship interstate in April 2023. Duncan was the last defendant to enter his deal on June 24, pleading guilty to aiding and abetting the manufacturing of a firearm.

National News

boar's head...

Mike Stobbe, The Associated Press

Recall of Boar’s Head deli meats announced during investigation of listeria outbreak

U.S. health officials Friday announced a recall of some Boar’s Head liverwurst and deli meats as they investigate a listeria outbreak.

10 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July...

Associated Press

Volunteers and donations surge into Democratic campaigns with Harris atop the ticket

The day after Vice President Kamala Harris entered the race for the White House, Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee’s Michigan campaign office saw 650 people sign up to volunteer. The next night in Nevada, Rep. Steven Horsford had another 600 volunteers register in his Las Vegas-area district. Pennsylvania Rep. Madeleine Dean’s constituents were “fired up.” New […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

A 15-year-old sentenced to state facility for youths for role in Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 15-year-old who was among those charged with opening fire during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally has been sentenced to a state facility for youths. “That is not who I am,” the teen, who was referred to as R.G. in court documents, said at Thursday’s hearing. He described […]

20 minutes ago

Associated Press

A Louisiana police officer was killed during a SWAT operation, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana police officer was killed this week during a SWAT operation, the Lafayette Police Department said Friday. In a statement on its Facebook page, the department identified the officer killed as Senior Cpl. Segus Jolivette, a member of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team. The husband and father of […]

47 minutes ago

Associated Press

Wreckage of schooner that sank in 1893 found in Lake Michigan

ALGOMA, Wis. (AP) — Marine archaeologists have discovered the wreckage of schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in the late 1800s. The Wisconsin Underwater Archaeology Association announced this month that its searchers found the Margaret A. Muir in 50 feet (15.2 meters) of water off Algoma, Wisconsin, on May 12. The Muir was a 130-foot […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

A missing 12-year-old Georgia girl is found in Ohio after her community galvanized to locate her

ATLANTA (AP) — A 12-year-old girl whose disappearance galvanized a Georgia community has been found in Ohio. Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said Friday that Maria Gomez-Perez was found Thursday in Dover, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of Cleveland, in the company of a Guatemalan man who is now jailed. “I come to you […]

48 minutes ago

Three men — including ex-Marines — sentenced for involvement in plot to destroy power grid