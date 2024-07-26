Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Justin Timberlake’s lawyer says pop singer wasn’t intoxicated, argues DUI charges should be dropped

Jul 26, 2024, 10:52 AM

FILE - Justin Timberlake arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Candy," Monday, May 9, 2022, at El...

FILE - Justin Timberlake arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Candy," Monday, May 9, 2022, at El Capitan Theatre. Pop star Timberlake’s lawyer said Friday, July 26, 2024, that the singer wasn’t intoxicated as he seeks to get his drunken driving charge in New York’s Hamptons dismissed, citing errors in documents submitted by police. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Justin Timberlake ’s lawyer said Friday that the pop singer wasn’t intoxicated during a traffic stop last month, as he seeks to get his drunken driving charge in New York’s Hamptons dismissed, citing errors in documents submitted by police.

But Sag Harbor Village Justice Justice Carl Irace ordered Timberlake to be re-arraigned Aug. 2 with the corrected paperwork.

He also agreed the former NSYNC member, who is currently on tour in Europe, could appear virtually for the proceeding. Timberlake didn’t attend Friday’s hearing as his appearance was waived in advance.

Timberlake’s lawyer, Edward Burke, said after the hearing that police made “very significant errors” and expects the charge to be dismissed. He also maintained that Timberlake didn’t drive drunk.

“He was not intoxicated,” Burke told reporters outside court. “I’ll say it again. Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney’s office, which is prosecuting the case, described the paperwork issue as a “ministerial error” and that an amended charging document was filed July 2.

“The facts and circumstance of the case have not been changed or amended,” spokesperson Emily O’Neil said in an email.

Burke, in a follow-up statement, suggested there were other problems with the arrest documents but didn’t elaborate.

“The police made a number of very significant errors in this case,” he said. “In court today, you heard the district attorney try to fix one of those errors. But that’s just one and there are many others. Sometimes the police make mistakes and this is just one of those instances.”

Timberlake respects law enforcement and the judicial process and cooperated with officers and treated them with respect throughout his arrest last month, Burke added.

Tierney’s office declined to respond to Burke’s comments.

“We stand ready to litigate the underlying facts of this case in court, rather than in the press,” O’Neil said.

Timberlake was charged with the misdemeanor on June 18 after police said he ran a stop sign and veered out of his lane in Sag Harbor, a onetime whaling village mentioned in Herman Melville’s classic novel “Moby-Dick” that’s nestled amid the Hamptons, around 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of New York City.

The boy band singer-turned-solo star and actor was driving a 2025 BMW around 12:30 a.m. when an officer stopped him and determined he was intoxicated, according to a court document.

“His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” the court papers said.

Timberlake, 43, told the officer at the time that he had one martini and was following some friends home, according to the documents. After being arrested and taken to a police station in nearby East Hampton, he refused a breath test.

The 10-time Grammy winner began performing as a young Disney Mouseketeer, rose to fame as part of the boy band NSYNC and embarked on a solo recording career in the early 2000s.

___

Associated Press reporter Karen Matthews in New York contributed to this story.

National News

Associated Press

New Ohio law mandates defibrillators in schools, sports venues after 2023 collapse of Bills’ Hamlin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new Ohio law will require automatic external defibrillators, or AEDs, to be placed in nearly every school or sports and recreation venue in the state, a change prompted by the sudden cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati last year. Hamlin […]

4 minutes ago

A vehicle drives past the spreading River Fire Thursday, July 25, 2024, near Myrtle, Idaho, before ...

Associated Press

Video shows escape through flames and smoke as wildfire begins burning the outskirts of Idaho town

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — William Howard went to the north-central Idaho town of Juliaetta on Thursday to help a friend after a lightning-sparked wildfire began tearing through the friend’s property, using barrels of water in an effort to extinguish “hot spots” on the land. But in the 15 minutes it took to refill the barrels, […]

22 minutes ago

A man relaxes on a bayfront walkway in Perth Amboy, N.J., on Friday, July 26, 2024, the day it was ...

Associated Press

US coastal communities get $575M to guard against floods, other climate disasters

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — The federal government is giving more than a half-billion dollars to coastal communities to help them use nature-based preventative measures to address climate-related flooding and other disasters. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Friday announced it is allocating $575 million to 19 resiliency projects in several states, with a […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Nevada election officials certify enough signatures for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to appear on ballot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada election officials verified enough signatures for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign to appear on the Nevada ballot, the state’s top election official confirmed Friday, likely bringing his insurgent quest to shake up Republican and Democratic dominance of U.S. elections to a crucial battleground state. Kennedy has gained traction with a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina regulators says nonprofit run by lieutenant governor’s wife owes the state $132K

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state regulators now declare a nonprofit run by wife of North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson must repay over $132,000 for what they call disallowed expenses while carrying out a federally funded child care meal program. The state Department of Health and Human Services revealed a larger amount in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Tennessee man convicted of inmate van escape, as allegations of sex crimes await court action

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A jury on Friday found a Tennessee man guilty of escaping an inmate transport van but not guilty of trying to break out of jail, deciding the first of multiple trials that include criminal charges of raping children to create pornography and lawsuits accusing him of sexually assaulting dozens of women […]

2 hours ago

Justin Timberlake’s lawyer says pop singer wasn’t intoxicated, argues DUI charges should be dropped