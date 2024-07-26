520 Floating Bridge to close Friday evening through Monday morning

Four more closures on the Montlake Lid, right before the 520 Floating Bridge going east, are set to occur between now and October, according to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

One of those closures will happen this weekend to work on streetlights below the lid and to add an extra lane to the Montlake Blvd exit. SR 520 will close completely Friday night at 11 p.m. until Monday morning at 5 a.m.

“The two main things that we’re doing is we’re working on our under-LID lighting,” WSDOT Media and Construction Communications Manager Steve Peer said. “That’s a three-acre lid that’s going over 520 in the Montlake area, and we have lighting underneath it for the cars that are going through east and westbound.”

But the biggest thing WSDOT is doing is improving the westbound off-ramp to Montlake Boulevard. Currently it’s one lane, but come Monday morning, there will be two.

“On any given day, about 30% of westbound drivers get off at Montlake, so that’s a very important exit for folks.” Peer said. “And that’s been a trouble spot for people for years now.”

The first of the phases for this construction project began in 2018 and should be completed in late October, according to Peer.

For Torchlight Parade goers, WSDOT stated the northbound Interstate 5 (I-5) ramp will be open to eastbound 520 on Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., along with one eastbound 520 lane and the SR 520 eastbound off-ramp to Mountlake Boulevard.

