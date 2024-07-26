Detectives are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred during an art celebration in Pioneer Square. The incident took place on Thursday night, just before 9:30 p.m., when a suspect opened fire from the rooftop of a building in the 400 Block of Occidental Avenue South.

Authorities said a report of gunfire led police to the scene. When police arrived, officers discovered a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite their efforts and assistance from the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person, located on the street level, sustained a non-life-threatening injury caused by a tile that shattered during the shooting.

Police said they do not know what led up to the shooting and no suspect has been identified.

The gathering was a kick-off to several days of art exhibits and celebrations in downtown Seattle.

“Last night’s shooting is a tragic reminder that we need to address gun violence in our community,” James Sido of the Downtown Seattle Association said in an emailed statement to The Seattle Times. “Public safety must be priority one for our city and county leaders. The event was to celebrate art and creativity in Seattle and instead we’re mourning the loss of life and again contemplating senseless violence.”

Authorities urge anyone with information about this incident to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

In early February, another shooting in Pioneer Square left one man dead and two others injured. Seattle police are still investigating the incident that unfolded near First Avenue South and South Washington Street.

