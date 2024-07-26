Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge takes final step to overturn Florida’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’

Jul 26, 2024, 11:56 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A judge issued a final order Friday to overturn a Florida law pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that attempted to limit diversity and race-based discussions in private workplaces.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker previously ruled the law is unconstitutional. That decision was upheld by an appeals court in March. Walker’s latest order makes his temporary injunction permanent.

The law, called the ‘”Stop WOKE Act,” attempted to prohibit teaching or business practices that contend members of one ethnic group are inherently racist and should feel guilt for past actions committed by others. It also bars the notion that a person’s status as privileged or oppressed is necessarily determined by their race or gender, or that discrimination is acceptable to achieve diversity.

DeSantis frequently referred to the law during his unsuccessful run for president, with the slogan that Florida was where “woke goes to die.”

National News

Associated Press

Family sues after teen’s 2022 death at Georgia detention center

ROME, Ga. (AP) — The family of a 16-year-old girl who died at a Georgia youth detention center in 2022 are suing over her death, contending she was denied care that would have saved her life. Melanie Hogan Sluder and Ricky Shawn Curtis filed the federal complaint Tuesday in the Northern District of Georgia over […]

1 minute ago

FILE - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell speaks at police headquarters, Feb. 2, 2022, in New Orlean...

Associated Press

New Orleans’ mayor accused her of stalking. Now she’s filed a $1 million defamation suit

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans woman once accused of stalking by Mayor LaToya Cantrell turned the tables Friday with a $1 million-plus federal lawsuit accusing Cantrell, her chief of staff and eight members of the city police department of civil rights violations and defamation. Anne W. Breaud’s lawsuit says Cantrell falsely accused Breaud […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

Airline catering workers threaten to strike as soon as next week without agreement on new contract

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 8,000 airline catering workers are threatening to go on strike as soon as next week, adding more uncertainty to summer travel, which has already been disrupted by fallout from a widespread technology outage. The workers are employed by Gategourmet, a subsidiary of a Swiss company. They prepare, pack and deliver […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Justin Timberlake arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Candy," Monday, May 9, 2022, at El...

Associated Press

Justin Timberlake’s lawyer says pop singer wasn’t intoxicated, argues DUI charges should be dropped

Justin Timberlake ’s lawyer said Friday that the pop singer wasn’t intoxicated during a traffic stop last month, as he seeks to get his drunken driving charge in New York’s Hamptons dismissed, citing errors in documents submitted by police. But Sag Harbor Village Justice Justice Carl Irace ordered Timberlake to be re-arraigned Aug. 2 with […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Three men — including ex-Marines — sentenced for involvement in plot to destroy power grid

Three men with connections to white supremacist groups were sentenced Thursday in federal court after plotting to destroy a power grid in the northwestern United States, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Paul James Kryscuk, 38; Liam Collins, 25; and Justin Wade Hermanson, 25, were all sentenced for their yearslong involvement in a scheme […]

2 hours ago

boar's head...

Mike Stobbe, The Associated Press

Recall of Boar’s Head deli meats announced during investigation of listeria outbreak

U.S. health officials Friday announced a recall of some Boar’s Head liverwurst and deli meats as they investigate a listeria outbreak.

2 hours ago

Judge takes final step to overturn Florida’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’