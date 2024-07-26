Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

New Ohio law mandates defibrillators in schools, sports venues after 2023 collapse of Bills’ Hamlin

Jul 26, 2024, 2:08 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new Ohio law will require automatic external defibrillators, or AEDs, to be placed in nearly every school or sports and recreation venue in the state, a change prompted by the sudden cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati last year.

Hamlin praised the proposal’s backers, the state Legislature and Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who signed the bill Tuesday, for saving lives.

“I’ll always consider Ohio my second home, and I’m delighted that this new law makes the places around the state where young people learn, play, and compete safer, more resilient, and better prepared to respond to a cardiac emergency,” he said in a statement. “This is a big win for young people throughout Ohio.”

The new law will require that all public schools, municipally-owned sports and recreation locations such as gymnasiums and swimming pools, as well as some private schools, have on-site AEDs. Previous Ohio law allowed school districts to require AEDs on site, but made it an elective decision left to individual districts.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest, fell flat and had to be resuscitated on the field after making what appeared to be a routine tackle during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals that was being broadcast to a national prime-time audience in January 2023.

The law prompted by his episode additionally requires employees to undergo special training on how to use AEDs and recognize the signs of cardiac arrest. Informational sessions for students on sudden cardiac arrest would be required before the start of any athletic season.

Under the law, the Ohio Department of Health must develop a model emergency action plan for schools, centers and sports groups to adopt on the use of AEDs.

National News

A vehicle drives past the spreading River Fire Thursday, July 25, 2024, near Myrtle, Idaho, before ...

Associated Press

Video shows escape through flames and smoke as wildfire begins burning the outskirts of Idaho town

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — William Howard went to the north-central Idaho town of Juliaetta on Thursday to help a friend after a lightning-sparked wildfire began tearing through the friend’s property, using barrels of water in an effort to extinguish “hot spots” on the land. But in the 15 minutes it took to refill the barrels, […]

21 minutes ago

A man relaxes on a bayfront walkway in Perth Amboy, N.J., on Friday, July 26, 2024, the day it was ...

Associated Press

US coastal communities get $575M to guard against floods, other climate disasters

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — The federal government is giving more than a half-billion dollars to coastal communities to help them use nature-based preventative measures to address climate-related flooding and other disasters. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Friday announced it is allocating $575 million to 19 resiliency projects in several states, with a […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Nevada election officials certify enough signatures for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to appear on ballot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada election officials verified enough signatures for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign to appear on the Nevada ballot, the state’s top election official confirmed Friday, likely bringing his insurgent quest to shake up Republican and Democratic dominance of U.S. elections to a crucial battleground state. Kennedy has gained traction with a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina regulators says nonprofit run by lieutenant governor’s wife owes the state $132K

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state regulators now declare a nonprofit run by wife of North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson must repay over $132,000 for what they call disallowed expenses while carrying out a federally funded child care meal program. The state Department of Health and Human Services revealed a larger amount in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Tennessee man convicted of inmate van escape, as allegations of sex crimes await court action

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A jury on Friday found a Tennessee man guilty of escaping an inmate transport van but not guilty of trying to break out of jail, deciding the first of multiple trials that include criminal charges of raping children to create pornography and lawsuits accusing him of sexually assaulting dozens of women […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Family sues after teen’s 2022 death at Georgia detention center

ROME, Ga. (AP) — The family of a 16-year-old girl who died at a Georgia youth detention center in 2022 are suing over her death, contending she was denied care that would have saved her life. Melanie Hogan Sluder and Ricky Shawn Curtis filed the federal complaint Tuesday in the Northern District of Georgia over […]

2 hours ago

New Ohio law mandates defibrillators in schools, sports venues after 2023 collapse of Bills’ Hamlin