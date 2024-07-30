2024 Davis Law Life Support Golf Tournament

Coming soon is the 2024 Life Support Golf Tournament with Davis Law Group to raise funds for Life Support. The tournament will happen on Friday, August 16.

Davis Law Group is an award-winning team of Seattle personal injury attorneys. According to the company’s website, Davis Law Group has decades of experience handling cases involving wrongful death, car and truck accidents, motorcycle crashes, impaired driving collisions, dog bites & animal attacks, on-the-job injuries and other negligent actions.

Davis Law Group wanted to host a golf tournament to garner help for Life Support after hearing about its mission. For more information on joining the tournament or becoming a sponsor, visit Life Support’s website. To donate to Life Support, go here.