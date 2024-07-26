The Humane Society Tacoma/Pierce County already has 300 cats in its population.

They weren’t prepared to take in at least 50, and possibly as many as 100 cats, today alone and they all come from one Pierce County home.

The cats are said to be sick, possibly malnourished, and in need of immediate medical attention.

“We’re their only hope at a second chance. What we’re seeing so far is a lot of upper respiratory infections. They’re going to need to be treated right away,” Ashley Taulbee with The Humane Society said. “Plus, they need shelter, they need food, they need love. So, we’re here to provide all that for them.”

The influx is straining already dwindling resources. The shelter is reaching out to the public for help. They need donations. They need volunteers. They need foster parents and adoptive parents.

“If you’re able to foster, even temporarily, for us, you can go to our website, thehumanesociety.org and sign up to be a foster. That would be immensely helpful,” Taulbee said. “We are open for adoption starting at 10 a.m. Folks can come in, work with our adoption counselors to get the very best match for them and they can fill out the adoption application online at thehumanesociety.org.”

Taulbee says the Pierce County public has always come through when they are needed. She hopes they will again, this time around.

“We couldn’t do this work without the generosity of the public,” Taulbee said.

