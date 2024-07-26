Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

FBI says Trump was indeed struck by bullet during assassination attempt

Jul 26, 2024, 4:00 PM

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is escorted to a motorcade followin...

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is escorted to a motorcade following an attempted assassination at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI said former President Donald Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet during an assassination attempt on July 13, as the agency moved Friday to clarify what happened after nearly two weeks of confusion and conflicting accounts.

In a statement issued Friday evening, the FBI said “what struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle.”

The statement came two days after FBI Director Christopher Wray said during congressional testimony that it was not clear whether Trump’s injuries were caused by a bullet or shrapnel.

National News

Associated Press

Senators call on Federal Trade Commission to investigate automakers’ sale of driving data to brokers

DETROIT (AP) — Two U.S. senators are calling on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate automakers selling customers’ driving data to brokers who package it and then sell it to insurance companies. In a letter to FTC Chairwoman Linda Khan, Democrats Ron Wyden of Oregon, and Edward Markey of Massachusetts allege that General Motors, Hyundai, […]

7 minutes ago

FILE - A sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building is seen in Washington, M...

Associated Press

Two former FBI officials settle lawsuits with Justice Department over leaked text messages

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two former FBI officials settled lawsuits with the Justice Department on Friday, resolving claims that their privacy was violated when the department leaked to the news media text messages that they had sent one another that disparaged former President Donald Trump. Peter Strzok, a former top counterintelligence agent who played a crucial […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Govs. Wes Moore, D-Md., J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., and Chris Sununu, R-N.H. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the Olympics. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M. ___ CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Utah officials deny clemency for man set to be executed for 1998 killing of his girlfriend’s mother

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah officials denied clemency Friday to a man who is set to be executed for the stabbing death of his girlfriend’s mother in 1998. Taberon Dave Honie is scheduled to die by lethal injection Aug. 8. During a two-day commutation hearing, Honie asked the state parole board to commute his […]

53 minutes ago

Associated Press

North Carolina Democrats sue to reverse decision that put RFK Jr. on ballots

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Democratic Party has challenged the state election board’s recent decision to recognize a new political party that will put Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the state’s presidential ballots. The complaint filed Thursday seeks to reverse the board’s action that made “We The People” an official party in the […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Judge Juan M. Merchan poses in his chambers in New York, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Weni...

Associated Press

Vegas man charged with threats to officials including judge, prosecutor in Trump hush money trial

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man has been charged with threatening to injure and kill government officials in three states and the District of Columbia, including the New York judge and prosecutor who handled former President Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial, according to federal officials and court records. Spencer Gear, 32, was […]

2 hours ago

FBI says Trump was indeed struck by bullet during assassination attempt