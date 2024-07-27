Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Landale scores 20 points, Australia powers past Spain 92-80 to open Olympic basketball tournament

Jul 27, 2024, 4:09 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — In the days before Australia was set to open the Paris Olympics against Spain, coach Brian Goorjian looked to the past.

He made his team watch one of the Aussies’ most painful moments in international play — a double-overtime loss to the Spaniards in the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup.

“We showed a little video of the past to have them locked in,” Goorjian said. “There’s a fear that no matter how much you outwork or outplay, in a three-minute period they can go ‘whack, whack, whack’ and you’re in trouble.”

It turned out to be just the jolt his team needed.

Jock Landale had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Australia beat Spain 92-80 Saturday to open the group stage of the Olympic basketball tournament in Lille.

Patty Mills added 19 points and Josh Giddey contributed 17 to lift Australia to the victory in Group A, which also includes Greece and Canada. Australia next meets Canada on Tuesday while Spain will face Greece.

“They made two heavy runs at us and then took the lead. I thought we were fearless and were courageous, and I thought we had great guard play,” Goorjian said. “Just a good contribution from everybody.”

Australia led by as many as 14 points before Spain surged and used a 9-0 run to take its first lead of the game, 56-54, in the third quarter. The Aussies responded with a 15-4 spurt to close the period and never trailed again.

“Not flinching is kind of one of the things we spoke about,” Giddey said. “They’re going to have their runs, we’re going to have ours. It’s just who can withstand the storm better.”

Santi Aldama finished with 17 points for Spain. Sergio Llull added 17 for the Spaniards, who connected on 12 3–pointers but shot 39% overall from the field for the game at Pierre Mauroy Stadium.

Australia established its presence in the paint early, scoring 42 in the paint for the game and holding a 46-34 rebounding edge.

“We know the level of physicality of a team with eight or nine NBA players; this is what puts them above most of the teams,” Spain coach Sergio Scariolo said.

The Aussies led 49-42 at halftime.

Australia sprinted out to a 31-17 lead, with Landale scoring eight early points.

Spain then used a 10-0 run that started late in the first quarter and continued into the second to get back in the game.

The Aussies’ momentum also was disrupted by a heated exchange late in the first quarter.

With 2:13 remaining in the period, Spain’s Usman Garuba set a hard screen on Australia’s Josh Green, sending him stumbling backward. Green took exception and got in Garuba’s face. Garuba slapped Green’s hand away and Will Magnay stepped in to defend his teammate, prompting Garuba to shove him.

Referees reviewed the incident and accessed double unsportsmanlike fouls on Garuba and Magnay.

Two more incidents also resulted in brief game stoppages.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

World

Associated Press

The US and China air global differences as Blinken, Chinese FM meet for sixth time since last year

VIENTIANE, Laos (AP) — The United States and China on Saturday renewed their mutual grievances as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Chinese counterpart held their sixth meeting since last year amid an uncertain political situation in the U.S. and growing concerns about China’s increasing assertiveness in Asia and elsewhere. Blinken and Chinese Foreign […]

8 minutes ago

A man walks on a hot summer day in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (A...

Associated Press

Life and death in the heat. What it feels like when Earth’s temperatures soar to record highs

BENI MELLAL, Morocco (AP) — In the unrelenting heat of Morocco’s Middle Atlas, people were sleeping on rooftops. Hanna Ouhbour needed refuge too, but she was outside a hospital waiting for her diabetic cousin who was in a room without air conditioning. On Wednesday, there were 21 heat-related deaths at Beni Mellal’s main hospital as […]

2 hours ago

This image provided by the U.S. Department of State shows Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a historic ...

Associated Press

Mexican kingpin’s arrest likely to set off violent jockeying for power

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A new era is coming for Mexico’s powerful Sinaloa cartel in the wake of the capture by U.S. authorities of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, the last of the grand old Mexican drug traffickers. Experts believe his arrest will usher in a new wave of violence in Mexico even as Zambada could […]

7 hours ago

Locals in Guatemala offer sodas to Mexicans who fled their town of Amatenango, Mexico and crossed t...

Associated Press

Mexico’s president downplays cartel violence that drove nearly 600 Mexicans into Guatemala

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador thanked Guatemala on Friday for helping the nearly 600 Mexicans who have crossed into Guatemala to escape drug cartel violence, but also minimized the violence that drove them there. In his first comments since the refugees fled earlier this week, the president went on to […]

17 hours ago

Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Saint-D...

Associated Press

Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch before opening ceremony in Paris

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Snoop Dogg is seemingly everywhere during the Paris Olympics, but on Friday morning you could catch him carrying the Olympic torch ahead of the opening ceremony. He was one of the final torch bearers of the Olympic flame, which was lit in April in Greece and slowly has journeyed toward Paris […]

1 day ago

FILE - Students play a game where they pretend to sleep, in their classroom at the United States Na...

Associated Press

UNICEF warns of $23 million deficit in Haiti’s education system as it announces grant

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — No chairs. Missing blackboards. A lack of bathrooms. Schools in Haiti’s capital and beyond are crumbling as gang violence deepens poverty and disrupts basic government services as the state education system faces a $23 million deficit. “The country needs help,” said Yasmine Sherif, executive director of the UNICEF fund Education Cannot […]

1 day ago

Landale scores 20 points, Australia powers past Spain 92-80 to open Olympic basketball tournament