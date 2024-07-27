Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Harris is holding her first fundraiser as the likely Democratic nominee as donors open their wallets

Jul 27, 2024, 8:35 AM | Updated: 12:46 pm

Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns for President as the presumptive Democratic candidate during...

Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns for President as the presumptive Democratic candidate during an event at West Allis Central High School, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in West Allis, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is holding her first fundraiser since becoming the Democrats’ likely White House nominee, looking to build on a record week of contributions since President Joe Biden ended his campaign for reelection.

Harris was traveling to Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday in anticipation of raising more than $1.4 million, her campaign announced, from an expected audience of about 800 people. That would be $1 million-plus more than the original goal set for the event before Biden dropped out of the race.

Plans called for musician James Taylor to introduce Harris at a fundraiser that was to feature many of the state’s Democratic heavyweights, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, former Gov. Deval Patrick, and Rep. Richie Neal.

Harris took in more than $100 million in donations in the first 48 hours after Biden quit the race, a presidential record, and aides said she has continued to raise money at a steady clip.

National News

Marine Lance Cpl. Patrick Gallagher, seen in this file photo in Vietnam. Three sisters of Gallagher...

Associated Press

Irish sisters christen US warship bearing name of their brother, who is lauded for heroism

BATH, Maine (AP) — With an Irish flag overhead and bagpipes playing, three sisters of an Irish-born recipient of the Navy Cross christened a warship bearing his name on Saturday — and secured a promise that the ship will visit Ireland. The future USS Patrick Gallagher is a guided missile destroyer that is under construction […]

34 minutes ago

New York Mets staff members check pitcher Kodai Senga (34) after he was injured during the sixth in...

Associated Press

Mets ace Kodai Senga expected to miss rest of regular season with calf strain

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets pitcher Kodai Senga is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a strained left calf. The team’s projected No. 1 starter this year, Senga got hurt Friday night in the sixth inning of his season debut against the Atlanta Braves. He had been sidelined by a shoulder […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A man dubbed ‘pirate of the unknown’ is extradited to US in alleged cocaine trafficking conspiracy

NEW YORK (AP) — A citizen of Montenegro nicknamed the “pirate of the unknown” has been extradited to New York City from Italy to face charges connected to what U.S. authorities called an international drug ring that transported tons of cocaine around the world. Milos Radonjic, 34, arrived in Brooklyn on Friday and is scheduled […]

4 hours ago

FILE - An Apple store employee stands inside the store in New York on Feb. 5, 2021. The Internation...

Associated Press

Apple has reached its first-ever union contract with store employees in Maryland

Apple has reached a tentative collective bargaining contract with the first unionized company store in the country. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, which represents the employees at a retail location in Maryland, announced Friday evening that it struck a three-year deal with the company that will increase […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Three members of Gospel Music Hall of Fame quartet The Nelons among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash

Three members of the Nelons, a Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame quartet, were among seven people killed in a plane crash in Wyoming, according to a statement by a group member who was not aboard the aircraft. The Nelons co-founder, Kelly Nelon Clark, her husband Jason Clark, and their daughter, Amber Nelon Kistler died […]

7 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the American Federation of Teachers' 88th national conve...

Associated Press

Harris freshens up her message on the economy as Trump and Republicans go after her on inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — All of the sudden it’s Kamala Harris ‘ economy — a major opportunity as well as a possible risk for the likely Democratic presidential nominee. Shortly after President Joe Biden left the race a week ago, Harris began to craft her own narrative around the economy by putting an emphasis on ending […]

8 hours ago

Harris is holding her first fundraiser as the likely Democratic nominee as donors open their wallets