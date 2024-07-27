Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Mets ace Kodai Senga expected to miss rest of regular season with calf strain

Jul 27, 2024, 11:16 AM | Updated: 12:04 pm

New York Mets staff members check pitcher Kodai Senga (34) after he was injured during the sixth in...

New York Mets staff members check pitcher Kodai Senga (34) after he was injured during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Mets pitcher Kodai Senga is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a strained left calf.

The team’s projected No. 1 starter this year, Senga got hurt Friday night in the sixth inning of his season debut against the Atlanta Braves. He had been sidelined by a shoulder injury since early in spring training.

Senga strained his calf when he bolted away from the mound to make way for teammate Pete Alonso to catch a popup. New York manager Carlos Mendoza said an MRI showed a “high-grade strain.”

“I think it’s fair to say that he’s pretty much done for the regular season,” Mendoza said Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

National News

Associated Press

A man dubbed ‘pirate of the unknown’ is extradited to US in alleged cocaine trafficking conspiracy

NEW YORK (AP) — A citizen of Montenegro nicknamed the “pirate of the unknown” has been extradited to New York City from Italy to face charges connected to what U.S. authorities called an international drug ring that transported tons of cocaine around the world. Milos Radonjic, 34, arrived in Brooklyn on Friday and is scheduled […]

2 hours ago

FILE - An Apple store employee stands inside the store in New York on Feb. 5, 2021. The Internation...

Associated Press

Apple has reached its first-ever union contract with store employees in Maryland

Apple has reached a tentative collective bargaining contract with the first unionized company store in the country. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, which represents the employees at a retail location in Maryland, announced Friday evening that it struck a three-year deal with the company that will increase […]

3 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns for President as the presumptive Democratic candidate during...

Associated Press

Harris is holding her first fundraiser as the likely Democratic nominee as donors open their wallets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is holding her first fundraiser since becoming the Democrats’ likely White House nominee, looking to build on a record week of contributions since President Joe Biden ended his campaign for reelection. Harris was traveling to Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday in anticipation of raising more than $1.4 million, her […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Three members of Gospel Music Hall of Fame quartet The Nelons among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash

Three members of the Nelons, a Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame quartet, were among seven people killed in a plane crash in Wyoming, according to a statement by a group member who was not aboard the aircraft. The Nelons co-founder, Kelly Nelon Clark, her husband Jason Clark, and their daughter, Amber Nelon Kistler died […]

6 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the American Federation of Teachers' 88th national conve...

Associated Press

Harris freshens up her message on the economy as Trump and Republicans go after her on inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — All of the sudden it’s Kamala Harris ‘ economy — a major opportunity as well as a possible risk for the likely Democratic presidential nominee. Shortly after President Joe Biden left the race a week ago, Harris began to craft her own narrative around the economy by putting an emphasis on ending […]

7 hours ago

FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple ...

Associated Press

Justice Dept. claims TikTok collected US user views on issues like abortion and gun control

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a fresh broadside against one of the world’s most popular technology companies, the Justice Department late Friday accused TikTok of harnessing the capability to gather bulk information on users based on views on divisive social issues like gun control, abortion and religion. Government lawyers wrote in a brief filed to the […]

14 hours ago

Mets ace Kodai Senga expected to miss rest of regular season with calf strain