Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Thousands battle Western wildfires as smoke puts millions under air quality alerts

Jul 28, 2024, 10:11 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FOREST RANCH, Calif. (AP) — Wildfires across the western United States and Canada put millions of people under air quality alerts Sunday as thousands of firefighters battled the flames, including the largest wildfire in California this year.

The so-called Park Fire had scorched more than 550 square miles (1,430 square kilometers) of land in inland Northern California as of Sunday morning, darkening the sky with smoke and haze and contributing to poor air quality in a large swath of the Northwestern U.S. and western Canada.

Although the sprawling blaze was only 12% contained as of Sunday, cooler temperatures and increased humidity could help crews battle the fire, which has drawn comparisons to the 2018 Camp Fire that tore through the nearby community of Paradise, killing 85 people and torching 11,000 homes. Paradise and several other Butte County communities were under an evacuation warning Sunday.

With the Park Fire, the initial effort by first responders was to save lives and property, but that has has shifted to confronting the fire head-on, Jay Tracy, a spokesperson at the Park Fire headquarters, told The Associated Press by phone Sunday. He said reinforcements would give much-needed rest to local firefighters, some of whom have been working nonstop since the fire started Wednesday.

“This fire is surprising a lot of people with its explosive growth,” he said. “It is kind of unparalleled.”

Although the area near the Park Fire is expecting cooler-than-average temperatures through the middle of this week, that doesn’t mean “that fires that are existing will go away,” said Marc Chenard, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

The Park Fire, which started Wednesday when authorities say a man pushed a burning car into a gully in Chico and then fled, has destroyed at least 134 structures, fire officials said. About 3,400 firefighters, aided by numerous helicopters and air tankers, are battling the blaze.

A Chico man accused of setting the fire was arrested Thursday and is due in court Monday.

The Park Fire was one of more than 100 blazes burning in the U.S. on Sunday, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Some were sparked by the weather, with climate change increasing the frequency of lightning strikes as the Western U.S. endures blistering heat and bone-dry conditions.

Despite the improved fire weather in Northern California, conditions remained ripe for even more blazes to ignite, with the National Weather Service warning of “red flag” conditions on Sunday across wide swaths of Utah, Colorado and Wyoming, in addition to parts of California.

In Southern California, a fire in the Sequoia National Forest swept through the community of Havilah after burning more than 48 square miles (124 square kilometers) in less than three days. The town of roughly 250 people had been under an evacuation order.

Fires were also burning across eastern Oregon and eastern Idaho, where officials were assessing damage from a group of blazes referred to as the Gwen Fire, which was estimated at 41 square miles (106 square kilometers) in size as of Sunday.

___

Rodriguez reported from San Francisco. The following AP reporters from around the U.S. contributed: David Sharp, Becky Bohrer, John Antczak, Rio Yamat, David Sharp, Holly Ramer, Sarah Brumfield, Claire Rush, Terry Chea, Scott Sonner, Martha Bellisle and Amy Hanson.

National News

Associated Press

1 killed in Maryland mall shooting in food court area

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — One person was killed in a shooting inside a shopping mall in a suburb of Baltimore and Washington on Saturday, police said. Authorities received a call after gunfire in the food court area of the mall in Columbia, Maryland, at about 6:10 p.m. Officers found a male victim who was fatally […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.'s Grand Boulé, ...

Associated Press

Kamala Harris has America focused on multiracial identity

An election year that was already bitterly partisan has been completely upended by President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 White House race and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris. But it’s not just Harris’s late entry that has electrified things. It’s also the history to be made if the likely Democratic nominee […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks to suppo...

Associated Press

Senate candidate Bernie Moreno campaigns as an outsider. His wealthy family is politically connected

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bernie Moreno was ready with a quip when a radio host in his native Colombia asked why he would want to trade his successful professional and personal life in Ohio for the toils of the U.S. Senate. “Remember that my brother, Luis Alberto, just got out of politics — and there […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Supports hold up signs in support of Vice President Kamala Harris at an event, July 23, 2024...

Associated Press

Joe Biden is out and Kamala Harris is in. Disenchanted voters are taking a new look at their choices

WASHINGTON (AP) — Carolyn Valone was not going to cast a presidential vote in November. The 84-year-old Democrat from St. Louis said she “just cannot forgive Joe Biden for Gaza” and his continued support for the Israeli counteroffensive against Hamas. Matteo Saracco and Cooper Brock, two 25-year-old traffic planners in Atlanta, were prepared to vote […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks during a Jewish American Heritage Month event, May 20, 2...

Associated Press

Doug Emhoff would become the country’s first first gentleman if Kamala Harris wins the presidency

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and propelled Vice President Kamala Harris into a political vortex, her husband was far from the first to find out. Doug Emhoff, in fact, was closer to the last. At home in California, Emhoff had attended a Sunday morning SoulCycle class in […]

6 hours ago

In this photo provided by the United Nations, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Presiden...

Associated Press

The Russia-US divide was on display during Moscow’s monthlong presidency of the UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Whether it’s Gaza, Ukraine, Syria or a new world order, it’s been Russia versus the United States and the West during Moscow’s presidency of the Security Council this month, with the growing divide on vivid display. The tension was hardly new. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 in violation […]

6 hours ago

Thousands battle Western wildfires as smoke puts millions under air quality alerts