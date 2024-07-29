Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

Maduro locked in standoff with opponents as each side claims victory in presidential elections

Jul 28, 2024, 11:40 PM | Updated: Jul 29, 2024, 2:58 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s opposition and President Nicolas Maduro’s government were locked in a high-stakes standoff after each side claimed victory in Sunday’s presidential vote, which millions in the long-suffering nation saw as their best shot to end 25 years of single-party rule.

Several foreign governments, including the U.S., held off recognizing the results as election officials delayed releasing detailed vote tallies after proclaiming Maduro the winner with 51% of the vote, to 44% for retired diplomat Edmundo González.

“Venezuelans and the entire world know what happened,” González said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken from Tokyo said the U.S. has “serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people.”

Gabriel Boric, the leftist leader of Chile, said: “The Maduro regime should understand that the results it published are difficult to believe.”

Meanwhile, on the streets of Caracas, a mix of anger, tears and loud pot banging greeted the announcement of results by the Maduro-controlled National Electoral Council.

“This isn’t possible,” said Ayari Padrón, wiping away tears. “This is a humiliation.”

Voters lined up before dawn to cast ballots Sunday, boosting the opposition’s hopes it was about to break Maduro’s grip on power.

The result came as a shock to opposition members who had celebrated, online and outside a few voting centers, what they believed was a landslide victory for González.

“I’m so happy,” said Merling Fernández, a 31-year-old bank employee, as a representative for the opposition campaign walked out of one voting center in a working class neighborhood of Caracas to announce results showing González more than doubled Maduro’s vote count. Dozens standing nearby erupted in an impromptu rendition of the national anthem.

“This is the path toward a new Venezuela,” added Fernández, holding back tears. “We are all tired of this yoke.”

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said the margin of González’s victory was “overwhelming,” based on voting tallies the campaign received from representatives stationed at about 40% of ballot boxes.

Authorities delayed releasing the results from each of the 30,000 polling booths nationwide, promising only to do so in the “coming hours,” hampering attempts to verify the results.

The ruling party’s normally well-greased ground game also seemed exhausted, without the usual proliferation of so-called “red points” outside polling centers to pressure voters.

González was the unlikeliest of opposition standard bearers. A retired diplomat, the 74-year-old was unknown until he was tapped in April as a last-minute stand in for opposition powerhouse Machado, who was blocked by the Maduro-controlled supreme court from running for any office for 15 years.

The delay in announcing a winner — which came six hours after polls were supposed to close — indicated a deep debate inside the government about how to proceed after Maduro’s opponents came out early in the evening all but claiming victory.

After finally claiming to have won, Maduro accused unidentified foreign enemies of trying to hack the voting system.

“This is not the first time that they have tried to violate the peace of the republic,” he said to a few hundred supporters at the presidential palace. He provided no evidence to back the claim but promised “justice” for those who try to stir violence in Venezuela.

The election will have ripple effects throughout the Americas, with government opponents and supporters alike signaling their interest in joining the exodus of 7.7 million Venezuelans who have already left their homes for opportunities abroad should Maduro win another six year term.

Authorities set Sunday’s election to coincide with what would have been the 70th birthday of former President Hugo Chávez, the revered leftist firebrand who died of cancer in 2013, leaving his Bolivarian revolution in the hands of Maduro. But Maduro and his United Socialist Party of Venezuela are more unpopular than ever among many voters who blame his policies for crushing wages, spurring hunger, crippling the oil industry and separating families due to migration.

The opposition managed to line up behind a single candidate after years of intraparty divisions and election boycotts that torpedoed their ambitions to topple the ruling party.

Machado was blocked by the Maduro-controlled supreme court from running for any office for 15 years. A former lawmaker, she swept the opposition’s October primary with over 90% of the vote. After she was blocked from joining the presidential race, she chose a college professor as her substitute on the ballot, but the National Electoral Council also barred her from registering. That’s when González, a political newcomer, was chosen.

Venezuela sits atop the world’s largest proven oil reserves, and once boasted Latin America’s most advanced economy. But it entered into a free fall after Maduro took the helm. Plummeting oil prices, widespread shortages and hyperinflation that soared past 130,000% led first to social unrest and then mass emigration.

Economic sanctions from the U.S. seeking to force Maduro from power after his 2018 reelection — which the U.S. and dozens of other countries condemned as illegitimate — only deepened the crisis.

Maduro’s pitch to voters this election was one of economic security, which he tried to sell with stories of entrepreneurship and references to a stable currency exchange and lower inflation rates. The International Monetary Fund forecasts the economy will grow 4% this year — one of the fastest in Latin America — after having shrunk 71% from 2012 to 2020.

But most Venezuelans have not seen any improvement in their quality of life. Many earn under $200 a month, which means families struggle to afford essential items. Some work second and third jobs. A basket of basic staples — sufficient to feed a family of four for a month — costs an estimated $385.

The opposition has tried to seize on the huge inequalities arising from the crisis, during which Venezuelans abandoned their country’s currency, the bolivar, for the U.S. dollar.

González and Machado focused much of their campaigning on Venezuela’s vast hinterland, where the economic activity seen in Caracas in recent years didn’t materialize. They promised a government that would create sufficient jobs to attract Venezuelans living abroad to return home and reunite with their families.

___

Associated Press writer Fabiola Sánchez contributed to this report.

Politics

President Joe Biden arrives at the White House from Camp David, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ma...

Associated Press

Biden unveils plan for Supreme Court changes, says US stands at ‘breach’ as public confidence sinks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is unveiling a long-awaited proposal for changes at the U.S. Supreme Court, calling on Congress to establish term limits and an ethics code for the court’s nine justices. He also is pressing lawmakers to ratify a constitutional amendment that would limit presidential immunity. The White House on Monday detailed […]

33 minutes ago

A Yazidi returnee family lives inside a school since they are unable to afford to rebuild their dam...

Associated Press

Ten years on, many Yazidis uprooted by Islamic State onslaught struggle to find safe, stable homes

SINJAR, Iraq (AP) — When Rihan Ismail returned to her family’s home in the heartland of her Yazidi community, she was sure she was coming back for good. She had yearned for that moment throughout long years of captivity. Islamic State militants had abducted then-adolescent Ismail as they rampaged through Iraq’s Sinjar district, killing and […]

5 hours ago

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference after the Quad Ministerial M...

Associated Press

Blinken says US has ‘serious concerns’ about announced result of Venezuelan election

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States has ‘serious concerns’ about the announced result of Venezuela’s hotly contested presidential election that authorities say was won by incumbent Nicolas Maduro. Speaking in Tokyo on Monday shortly after the announcement was made, Blinken said the U.S. was concerned that the result […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march during a visit by President Joe Biden in Warren, Mich., ...

Associated Press

Arab American leaders are listening as Kamala Harris moves to shore up key swing-state support

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Osama Siblani’s phone won’t stop ringing. Just days after President Joe Biden withdrew his bid for reelection and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic presidential nomination, top officials from both major political parties have been asking the publisher of the Dearborn-based Arab American News if Harris can regain the […]

6 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden attends a church service, July 7, 2024, in Philadelphia. Biden's upcomin...

Associated Press

Biden is pivoting to his legacy. He speaks Monday at the LBJ Presidential Library

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, who belatedly opted against seeking reelection, on Monday will pay a visit to the library of the last president to make the same difficult choice, more than a half-century ago. Biden’s speech Monday at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin, Texas, is designed to mark the 60th anniversary of […]

6 hours ago

This combination photo shows Vice President Kamala Harris, left, at the White House in Washington, ...

Associated Press

Trump and Harris enter 99-day sprint to decide an election that has suddenly transformed

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Barely a week ago, a sense of inevitability hung over the U.S. presidential election. Donald Trump’s allies gleefully predicted a landslide victory during a Republican National Convention that felt more like a coronation for a nominee who had just survived an assassination attempt and was promising to unite the country. […]

6 hours ago

Maduro locked in standoff with opponents as each side claims victory in presidential elections