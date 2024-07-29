Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Multiple power outages Sunday cause nearly 13,000 people to go without power

Jul 29, 2024, 7:39 AM

seattle power outage...

A map of the power outage Sunday evening that affected approximately 7,500 customers in downtown Seattle and Beacon Hill. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Approximately 5,200 Seattle City Light customers faced a power outage in Seattle’s Queen Anne Neighborhood Sunday night.

The outage started at 8:16 p.m. The outage, caused by a faulty cable according to Seattle City Light, lasted until just before 10 p.m.

More MyNorthwest weather: Rainfall strikes Seattle for just the sixth time on record on July 29

One elevator rescue, located on West Roy Street, was conducted during the outage, according to The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) via KIRO 7.

This was the second major outage for the city Sunday.

Power outage in Downtown Seattle Sunday

Just before 5:30 p.m., 7,500 customers in Downtown Seattle and Beacon Hill lost power after mylar balloons contacted power lines.

All power was restored by 7:30 p.m. — just 45 minutes before the Queen Anne power outage.

More Seattle news: Afternoon brush fire breaks out underneath I-5 in Seattle

Seattle City Light confirmed the mylar balloons coming into contact with the power lines were the cause of the outage in the downtown/Beacon Hill area.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

