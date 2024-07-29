Approximately 5,200 Seattle City Light customers faced a power outage in Seattle’s Queen Anne Neighborhood Sunday night.

The outage started at 8:16 p.m. The outage, caused by a faulty cable according to Seattle City Light, lasted until just before 10 p.m.

Crews are responding to an outage in the Queen Anne area affecting approx. 5,200 customers. The cause is under investigation and an estimated time of restoration has yet to be determined. Follow along on our outage map at: https://t.co/ijUJXHhsDH pic.twitter.com/IxDPttKcLK — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) July 29, 2024

One elevator rescue, located on West Roy Street, was conducted during the outage, according to The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) via KIRO 7.

This was the second major outage for the city Sunday.

Power outage in Downtown Seattle Sunday

Just before 5:30 p.m., 7,500 customers in Downtown Seattle and Beacon Hill lost power after mylar balloons contacted power lines.

All power was restored by 7:30 p.m. — just 45 minutes before the Queen Anne power outage.

Power has been restored to the rest of those impacted by this outage. The outage was caused by mylar balloons that came into contact with the lines. PLEASE do not let mylar balloons go. If part of your celebration, cut and dispose of them after you’re done with them. https://t.co/jl8AMrBI5E — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) July 29, 2024

Seattle City Light confirmed the mylar balloons coming into contact with the power lines were the cause of the outage in the downtown/Beacon Hill area.

Contributing: KIRO 7

