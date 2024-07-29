Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Trump agrees to be interviewed as part of an investigation into his assassination attempt, FBI says

Jul 29, 2024, 7:52 AM | Updated: 9:02 am

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens as U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testifies before ...

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens as U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testifies before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Pennsylvania, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI says former President Donald Trump has agreed to be interviewed as part of the investigation into the attempted assassination in Pennsylvania earlier this month, an official said Monday.

The expected interview is part of the FBI’s standard protocol to speak with victims of federal crimes during the course of their investigations.

The FBI said Friday Trump was struck by a bullet or a fragment of one during the July 13 assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The FBI disclosed the planned conversation with Trump as he revealed new details about the gunman, including internet searches that reveal an interest in mass shootings and the attempted assassination this year of Slovakia’s prime minister.

