Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Simone Biles to compete on all four events at Olympic team finals despite calf injury

Jul 29, 2024, 8:08 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PARIS (AP) — A calf injury isn’t going to slow down Simone Biles.

The American gymnastics star is in the lineup for all four events during Tuesday night’s Olympic team finals.

Biles tweaked her left calf while warming up for floor exercise during qualifying on Sunday. She retreated briefly to have the calf taped but then returned and posted the top scores on floor and vault on her way to topping the all-around.

Last week, U.S. team leaders had considered holding Biles out of the uneven bars in team finals to give her a small break during the Games. Instead, Biles will be part of every event during the finals, when three gymnasts compete and all three scores count.

The Americans are heavily favored to win gold after finishing runner-up to Russia in Tokyo three years ago.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

World

Associated Press

Maduro locked in standoff with opponents as each side claims victory in presidential elections

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s opposition and President Nicolas Maduro’s government were locked in a high-stakes standoff after each side claimed victory in Sunday’s presidential vote, which millions in the long-suffering nation saw as their best shot to end 25 years of single-party rule. Several foreign governments, including the U.S., held off recognizing the results […]

9 hours ago

A Yazidi returnee family lives inside a school since they are unable to afford to rebuild their dam...

Associated Press

Ten years on, many Yazidis uprooted by Islamic State onslaught struggle to find safe, stable homes

SINJAR, Iraq (AP) — When Rihan Ismail returned to her family’s home in the heartland of her Yazidi community, she was sure she was coming back for good. She had yearned for that moment throughout long years of captivity. Islamic State militants had abducted then-adolescent Ismail as they rampaged through Iraq’s Sinjar district, killing and […]

10 hours ago

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference after the Quad Ministerial M...

Associated Press

Blinken says US has ‘serious concerns’ about announced result of Venezuelan election

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States has ‘serious concerns’ about the announced result of Venezuela’s hotly contested presidential election that authorities say was won by incumbent Nicolas Maduro. Speaking in Tokyo on Monday shortly after the announcement was made, Blinken said the U.S. was concerned that the result […]

10 hours ago

Simone Biles, of United States, celebrates after competing on the uneven bars during a women's arti...

Associated Press

Paris Olympics Day 2: Simone Biles and LeBron James shine as Americans step up at the Games

PARIS (AP) — On the first sunny day of the Paris Olympics, the stars from the United States shined bright. Simone Biles and LeBron James dazzled, so did the U.S. women’s soccer team. Torri Huske grabbed some of the spotlight, and Haley Batten made a name for herself by earning a silver medal in mountain […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

A strike from Lebanon killed 12 youths. Could that spark war between Israel and Hezbollah?

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Middle East was bracing for a potential flare-up in violence on Sunday after Israeli authorities said a rocket from Lebanon struck a soccer field in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights killing, 12 children and teens in what the military said was the deadliest attack on civilians since Oct. 7. The […]

1 day ago

Simone Biles walks by the balance bean during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at ...

Associated Press

Simone Biles is on the Olympic gymnastics competition floor in front of a star-studded crowd

PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles’ quest for a return to the top of the Olympic podium is officially underway. The 27-year-old American and the five-woman U.S. gymnastics team took the floor at a packed, star-studded Bercy Arena during the second qualifying subdivision for the Paris Games on Sunday. The Americans are heavily favored to win […]

1 day ago

Simone Biles to compete on all four events at Olympic team finals despite calf injury