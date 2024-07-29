Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge rejects GOP challenge of Mississippi timeline for counting absentee ballots

Jul 29, 2024, 8:59 AM

FILE - An election resolution board counts absentee ballots Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Hinds C...

FILE - An election resolution board counts absentee ballots Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Hinds County Courthouse in Jackson, Miss. A federal judge on Sunday, July 28, 2024, dismissed a lawsuit that sought to block Mississippi from counting absentee ballots that are postmarked by Election Day but received up to five days after after it, writing in his dismissal order that Mississippi's law does not conflict with federal election laws. (AP Photo/Michael Goldberg, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Michael Goldberg, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A judge dismissed a lawsuit by the Republican National Committee that sought to block Mississippi from counting absentee ballots that are postmarked by Election Day but received up to five days after after it.

U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. handed down his ruling Sunday, becoming the second federal judge in recent weeks to dismiss such a lawsuit.

“Mississippi’s statutory procedure for counting lawfully cast absentee ballots, postmarked on or before election day, and received no more than five business days after election day is consistent with federal law and does not conflict with the Elections Clause, the Electors’ Clause, or the election-day statutes,” Guirola wrote.

Another federal judge recently dismissed a similar lawsuit in Nevada, rejecting Republicans’ assertions that counting absentee ballots that are postmarked by Election Day but received days later was unconstitutional and violated federal law.

The Republican National Committee, the Mississippi Republican Party, a member of the state Republican Executive Committee and an election commissioner filed the Mississippi lawsuit in January against Republican Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson and six local election officials. The Libertarian Party of Mississippi later filed a similar lawsuit, and the judge consolidated it with the one filed by the Republican groups.

The suits argued that Mississippi improperly extends the federal election beyond the election date set by Congress and that, as a result, “timely, valid ballots are diluted by untimely, invalid ballots.”

In dismissing the suits, Guirola wrote that “no ‘final selection’ is made after the federal election day under Mississippi’s law. All that occurs after election day is the delivery and counting of ballots cast on or before election day.”

Mississippi is one of several states that allow mailed ballots to be counted if they are postmarked by Election Day, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. The list includes swing states such as Nevada and states such as Colorado, Oregon and Utah that rely heavily on mail voting.

Trump for years falsely claimed voting by mail was riddled with fraud, but his 2024 campaign is encouraging the practice if it’s convenient for people.

National News

Dennis Meyer, left, smiles as Finlee gives a kiss to Diane Meyer, right, at a park in Madison, N.J....

Associated Press

Dog days are fun days on trips away from the shelter with volunteers

MADISON, N.J. (AP) — The place where Finlee lives is nice enough: It’s clean, they feed and care for him well and there are always people to pet and scratch him. But it’s still an animal shelter in New Jersey. Beyond its walls, however, is a big, wide, wonderful world full of unexplained, unexplored smells, […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

Fresh quakes damage West Texas area with long history of tremors caused by oil and gas industry

Damaging earthquakes that rocked West Texas in recent days were likely caused by oil and gas activity in an area that has weathered tremors for decades, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A sequence that began in 2021 erupted with its largest quake on Friday, a magnitude 5.1 in the most active area in the […]

20 minutes ago

FILE - South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick listens to arguments by attorneys during a heari...

Associated Press

Trial canceled in North Dakota abortion ban lawsuit as judge ponders dismissal

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A trial looming in a lawsuit challenging North Dakota’s abortion ban was canceled Monday as the judge in the case weighs whether to throw out the lawsuit. It was not immediately clearly why the trial was canceled. State District Judge Bruce Romanick issued a notice to parties regarding trial saying the […]

52 minutes ago

FILE - A Patriot missile mobile launcher is displayed outside the Fort Sill Army Post near Lawton, ...

Associated Press

US will send $1.7 billion in military aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send $1.7 billion in military aid to Ukraine, officials announced on Monday, including an array of munitions for air defense systems, artillery, mortars and anti-tank and anti-ship missiles. The package includes $1.5 billion in funding for long-term contracts through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, and $200 million in immediate […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., is pictured at the Capitol in Washington, Oct. 13, 2023. Kelly will ...

Associated Press

Pennsylvania congressman chosen to lead House task force investigating Trump assassination attempt

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania congressman who witnessed the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump firsthand will lead the House task force charged with investigating what went wrong and recommending solutions to help ensure such an attack doesn’t happen again. Republican Rep. Mike Kelly represents the city of Butler, where the July 13 attack […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging absentee voting procedure in battleground Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge dismissed a lawsuit Monday that challenged absentee voting procedures, preventing administrative headaches for local election clerks and hundreds of thousands of voters in the politically volatile swing state ahead of fall elections. The ruling stems from a lawsuit Thomas Oldenberg, a voter from Amberg, Wisconsin, filed in February. […]

2 hours ago

Judge rejects GOP challenge of Mississippi timeline for counting absentee ballots