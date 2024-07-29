Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging absentee voting procedure in battleground Wisconsin

Jul 29, 2024, 11:20 AM | Updated: 1:00 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge dismissed a lawsuit Monday that challenged absentee voting procedures, preventing administrative headaches for local election clerks and hundreds of thousands of voters in the politically volatile swing state ahead of fall elections.

The ruling stems from a lawsuit Thomas Oldenberg, a voter from Amberg, Wisconsin, filed in February. Oldenberg argued that the state Elections Commission hasn’t been following a state law that requires voters who electronically request absentee ballots to place a physical copy of the request in the ballot return envelope. Absentee ballots without the request copy shouldn’t count, he maintained.

Commission attorneys countered in May that language on the envelope that voters sign indicating they requested the ballot serves as a copy of the request. Making changes now would disrupt long-standing absentee voting procedures on the eve of multiple elections and new envelopes can’t be designed and reprinted in time for the Aug. 13 primary and Nov. 5 general election, the commission maintained.

Online court records indicate Door County Circuit Judge David Weber delivered an oral decision Monday morning in favor of the elections commission and dismissed the case. The records did not elaborate on Weber’s rationale. Oldenberg’s attorneys didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Questions over who can cast absentee ballots and how have become a political flashpoint in Wisconsin, where four of the past six presidential elections have been decided by less than a percentage point. Nearly 2 million people voted by absentee ballot in Wisconsin in the 2020 presidential election. Democrats have been working to promote absentee ballots as a means of boosting turnout. Republicans have been trying to restrict the practice, saying its ripe for fraud.

Any eligible voter can vote by paper absentee ballot in Wisconsin and mail the ballot back to local clerks.

People can request absentee ballots by mailing a request to local clerks or filing a request electronically through the state’s MyVote database. Local clerks then mail the ballots back to the voters along with return envelopes.

Military and overseas voters can receive ballots electronically but must mail them back. Disabled voters also can receive ballots electronically but must mail them back as well, a Dane County judge ruled this summer.

Oldenberg’s attorneys, Daniel Eastman and Kevin Scott, filed a lawsuit on behalf of former President Donald Trump following 2020 election asking a federal judge to decertify Joe Biden’s victory in Wisconsin. The case was ultimately dismissed.

National News

Dennis Meyer, left, smiles as Finlee gives a kiss to Diane Meyer, right, at a park in Madison, N.J....

Associated Press

Dog days are fun days on trips away from the shelter with volunteers

MADISON, N.J. (AP) — The place where Finlee lives is nice enough: It’s clean, they feed and care for him well and there are always people to pet and scratch him. But it’s still an animal shelter in New Jersey. Beyond its walls, however, is a big, wide, wonderful world full of unexplained, unexplored smells, […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

Fresh quakes damage West Texas area with long history of tremors caused by oil and gas industry

Damaging earthquakes that rocked West Texas in recent days were likely caused by oil and gas activity in an area that has weathered tremors for decades, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A sequence that began in 2021 erupted with its largest quake on Friday, a magnitude 5.1 in the most active area in the […]

20 minutes ago

FILE - South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick listens to arguments by attorneys during a heari...

Associated Press

Trial canceled in North Dakota abortion ban lawsuit as judge ponders dismissal

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A trial looming in a lawsuit challenging North Dakota’s abortion ban was canceled Monday as the judge in the case weighs whether to throw out the lawsuit. It was not immediately clearly why the trial was canceled. State District Judge Bruce Romanick issued a notice to parties regarding trial saying the […]

51 minutes ago

FILE - A Patriot missile mobile launcher is displayed outside the Fort Sill Army Post near Lawton, ...

Associated Press

US will send $1.7 billion in military aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send $1.7 billion in military aid to Ukraine, officials announced on Monday, including an array of munitions for air defense systems, artillery, mortars and anti-tank and anti-ship missiles. The package includes $1.5 billion in funding for long-term contracts through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, and $200 million in immediate […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., is pictured at the Capitol in Washington, Oct. 13, 2023. Kelly will ...

Associated Press

Pennsylvania congressman chosen to lead House task force investigating Trump assassination attempt

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania congressman who witnessed the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump firsthand will lead the House task force charged with investigating what went wrong and recommending solutions to help ensure such an attack doesn’t happen again. Republican Rep. Mike Kelly represents the city of Butler, where the July 13 attack […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Authorities investigate the scene of a fatal shooting Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Miramar, Fl...

Associated Press

Florida police union leader blasts prosecutors over charges against officers in deadly 2019 shootout

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police union leader blasted prosecutors Monday for bringing a criminal case against four officers over a 2019 shootout with two robbers that left a UPS driver and a passerby dead, saying they had no choice but to return fire on the busy suburban street. Steadman Stahl, president of […]

2 hours ago

Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging absentee voting procedure in battleground Wisconsin