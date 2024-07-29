Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Woman killed and 2 others wounded in shooting near New York City migrant shelter

Jul 29, 2024, 4:25 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A woman was killed and two people were wounded early Monday in a shooting near a New York City migrant shelter as a crowd gathered for the results of Venezuela’s presidential election, police said.

A gunman fired on the gathering in a park on Randall’s Island around 3:30 a.m. At least two of the people who were shot — the woman who died and another woman who was injured — were believed to have been living at the shelter, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

The suspected shooter, identified by police as a man upset about a prior robbery, opened fire from about 100 feet (30.5 meters) away and fled on a moped, Chell said. No arrests have been made.

A 44-year-old woman died from gunshot wounds to the face and back, police said. A 31-year-old woman who was shot in the back and a 32-year-old man who was shot in the throat were hospitalized in stable condition. Police have not released their names.

Chell said police believe the shooter was retaliating after he was the victim of an earlier robbery at gunpoint. About 50 people were gathered in an athletic field, a few hundred feet from the shelter where, on any given night, some 3,000 migrants sleep on cots lined up inside huge tents.

“We do know why they were there — many were celebrating the election in Venezuela,” NYPD spokesperson Tarik Sheppard said. But, since the island is open to the public, he said, “there’s no way to determine whether every single person who was out there was definitely staying at this facility.”

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council announced Monday that President Nicolás Maduro had won a third six-year term, beating out retired diplomat Edmundo González. Maduro’s critics dispute that result and thousands of people protested Monday in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas.

Randall’s Island — a spit of parks, fields and government buildings adjacent to Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx — is home to New York City’s largest shelter for asylum seekers.

The shelter opened in August 2023 amid a dramatic influx of migrants as Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered many of them to be bussed from the border directly to Democratic-led cities. Built on sports fields at Randall’s Island’s southern tip, the shelter also includes tents for dining and bathroom facilities.

National News

Associated Press

Prosecutor opposes ‘Rust’ armorer’s request for release as she seeks new trial for set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A special prosecutor is opposing a request by a former movie armorer that she be released from prison while seeking a new trial and appeal of her involuntary manslaughter conviction in a 2021 shooting on the set of the film “Rust.” Kari Morrissey wrote in a response brief filed Friday […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Delaware gubernatorial candidate calls for investigation into primary rival’s campaign finances

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The chief executive of Delaware’s largest county is calling for a federal investigation into the campaign finances of the state’s lieutenant governor, who is his chief rival for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer held a brief news conference Monday to respond to a forensic review commissioned […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Utility cuts natural gas service to landslide-stricken Southern California neighborhood

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (AP) — Natural gas service to 135 homes was being cut Monday in a neighborhood on Southern California’s Palos Verdes Peninsula due to worsening conditions in an area where a long-running landslide has damaged houses, roads and utilities, authorities said. Southern California Gas Co. cited “significant strain” on its infrastructure in […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Massachusetts governor says there’s nothing she can do to prevent 2 hospitals from closing

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has agreed to provide about $30 million to help support the operations of six hospitals that Steward Health Care is trying to turn over to new owners after declaring bankruptcy earlier this year, according to court filings. The latest update comes as Steward announced Friday that it was closing two hospitals […]

2 hours ago

FILE - State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, compares his proposed map of U.S. House districts d...

Associated Press

Voting group asks S. Carolina court to order redraw of US House districts that lean too Republican

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group that works to protect and expand voting rights is asking South Carolina’s highest court to order lawmakers to redraw the state’s U.S. House districts because they lean too far Republican. South Carolina’s congressional map was upheld two months ago in a 6-3 U.S. Supreme Court decision that said the […]

2 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a campaign event in Pittsfield, Mass., Saturday, J...

Associated Press

‘White Dudes for Harris’ is the latest in a series of Zoom gatherings backing the vice president

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ last-minute campaign for president has meant an instant spurt of increased travel, intensified fundraising, a flurry of filming new content for ads and a quick search for a running mate. Add to that list a series of hastily organized Zoom calls to raise money and rev up supporters […]

2 hours ago

Woman killed and 2 others wounded in shooting near New York City migrant shelter