Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

NC Gov. Cooper opted out of Harris VP vetting, in part over worry about GOP lieutenant: AP sources

Jul 29, 2024, 5:11 PM

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at the North Carolina Democratic Unity Dinner fundraiser in Raleigh, N....

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at the North Carolina Democratic Unity Dinner fundraiser in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, July 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper opted not to be a candidate in Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate search, two people familiar with the matter said Monday, in part because of concerns that his Republican lieutenant governor would assume control when he travels out of state if he were selected.

Cooper, 67, withdrew before Harris formally began soliciting vetting material from potential vice presidents, the people said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive search process. Harris’ search is ongoing and her teams of lawyers and political aides are still reviewing information on a narrowing list of potential candidates.

Cooper, the former chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, has been close to Harris since they were both state attorneys general. His potential selection was seen as a possible asset in shifting North Carolina — the Democrats’ only significant opportunity to expand on their 2020 map — into Harris’ hands.

Under the state constitution, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who is the GOP’s nominee to replace the term-limited Cooper, becomes acting governor and can assume the Democrat’s powers when he travels out of state.

Cooper, according to one of the people, has expressed concern about what Robinson might do if he were to leave the state extensively for campaign travel.

Robinson is an ardent social conservative, who once called abortion “child sacrifice.” In various church pulpits, Robinson has asserted men as the rightful leaders in church and society. He once mused that leaders of the original birth control movement in the U.S. were “witches, all of ’em.” He has discussed LGBTQ people with words like “filth” and “maggots.”

The New York Times first reported that Cooper had withdrawn himself from the process, but did not detail the timing of his decision or his rationale. The Harris campaign declined to comment.

__

AP writer Gary Robertson in Raleigh, North Carolina, contributed.

National News

The nation's first all-electric police car fleet is launched with outfitted Tesla Model Ys for use ...

Associated Press

California city unveils nation’s first all electric vehicle police fleet

A city in Southern California has become the first in the nation to replace its police patrol cars with electric vehicles, officials announced Monday, unveiling a fleet of 20 new Teslas. South Pasadena on the edge of Los Angeles will replace its gas-guzzling police cruisers with the Teslas to help protect public health and fight […]

36 minutes ago

Associated Press

Woman killed and 2 others wounded in shooting near New York City migrant shelter

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman was killed and two people were wounded early Monday in a shooting near a New York City migrant shelter as a crowd gathered for the results of Venezuela’s presidential election, police said. A gunman fired on the gathering in a park on Randall’s Island around 3:30 a.m. At least […]

47 minutes ago

Associated Press

Prosecutor opposes ‘Rust’ armorer’s request for release as she seeks new trial for set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A special prosecutor is opposing a request by a former movie armorer that she be released from prison while seeking a new trial and appeal of her involuntary manslaughter conviction in a 2021 shooting on the set of the film “Rust.” Kari Morrissey wrote in a response brief filed Friday […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Delaware gubernatorial candidate calls for investigation into primary rival’s campaign finances

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The chief executive of Delaware’s largest county is calling for a federal investigation into the campaign finances of the state’s lieutenant governor, who is his chief rival for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer held a brief news conference Monday to respond to a forensic review commissioned […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Utility cuts natural gas service to landslide-stricken Southern California neighborhood

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (AP) — Natural gas service to 135 homes was being cut Monday in a neighborhood on Southern California’s Palos Verdes Peninsula due to worsening conditions in an area where a long-running landslide has damaged houses, roads and utilities, authorities said. Southern California Gas Co. cited “significant strain” on its infrastructure in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Massachusetts governor says there’s nothing she can do to prevent 2 hospitals from closing

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has agreed to provide about $30 million to help support the operations of six hospitals that Steward Health Care is trying to turn over to new owners after declaring bankruptcy earlier this year, according to court filings. The latest update comes as Steward announced Friday that it was closing two hospitals […]

2 hours ago

NC Gov. Cooper opted out of Harris VP vetting, in part over worry about GOP lieutenant: AP sources