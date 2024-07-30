Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Trump endorses Republican rivals in swing state Arizona congressional primary

Jul 29, 2024, 5:15 PM

FILE - Then-Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General, Abraham Hamadeh, smiles prior to a t...

FILE - Then-Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General, Abraham Hamadeh, smiles prior to a televised debate against Democrat Kris Mayes on Sept. 28, 2022. In a Truth Social post on Saturday night, 27, 2024, former President Donald Trump backed candidates Abraham Hamadeh and Blake Masters — former political allies turned bitter rivals — to represent Arizona’s conservative-leaning 8th Congressional District, praising the pair of Republicans as “two spectacular America First Candidates.” (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican rivals in a closely watched open congressional race in Arizona, a rare and surprising move before Tuesday’s primary election.

In a Truth Social post over the weekend, Trump backed candidates Abraham Hamadeh and Blake Masters — former political allies turned bitter rivals — to represent the 8th Congressional District.

“THEY WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!” Trump posted.

Arizona, a key swing state that often spurs national debates over abortion and immigration, plays an outsized role in determining control of Congress and the White House. Some political observers consider the 8th District, northwest of Phoenix, the epicenter of efforts by Trump allies to cast doubt on the validity of election results.

Whoever wins has a good chance of succeeding Republican U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko because the district leans conservative. Greg Whitten, a biosecurity worker, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

All six GOP candidates largely agree on curbing illegal immigration, inflation and what many in the party describe as the “weaponization” of the federal government against Trump. Former U.S. Rep. Trent Franks, Arizona state House Speaker Ben Toma, state Rep. Anthony Kern and political newcomer Patrick Briody, round out the field.

Franks served eight terms in Congress before resigning in 2017 after staffers said he offered them money to bear his child. He has apologized profusely and leaned into his congressional experience in campaigning.

Toma is a key figure on immigration and abortion issues in the state Legislature. He championed a ballot measure to ask voters to empower law enforcement to arrest migrants who illegally cross the Arizona-Mexico border between ports of entry.

Kern is among 18 people charged for their roles in an attempt to overturn Trump’s loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Briody is advocating for term limits in Congress.

Hamadeh, a former Arizona attorney general candidate who unsuccessfully challenged his loss, first won Trump’s endorsement in December. Until Saturday, he had promoted himself as the only Trump-endorsed candidate in the 8th District race.

While dual endorsements are rare, it’s not the first time Trump has made them.

Trump on Saturday also endorsed three Republican candidates in Missouri’s gubernatorial contest. Trump backed “ERIC” in the final days of Missouri’s 2022 Republican primary for the U.S. Senate, seemingly referring to three candidates with the first name Eric who were running for the seat.

Masters now is distinguishing himself as the candidate with both Trump’s endorsement and that of his vice presidential pick, U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio.

“He (Trump) made a different decision last December, but I dare say, you know, he was impressed with the campaign I’ve been running,” Masters told The Associated Press.

The late endorsement might not factor into some voters’ decisions in the race, given the majority of Arizonans vote early.

Hamadeh, Masters and Kari Lake, who is now running for U.S. Senate, campaigned together in 2022 in separate races. But the friendship between Hamadeh and Masters deteriorated after they lost.

Both have adopted Trump’s name-calling tactics, with Hamadeh referring to his opponent as “The Snake” and Masters labeling Hamadeh as “Dishonest Abe.”

Masters’ attack ads have zeroed in on Hamadeh’s religious and cultural background, accusing Hamadeh of trying to hide his beliefs. Hamadeh’s spokesperson Erica Knight has described Hamadeh as coming “from a diverse, mixed-faith household and embodies the same Judeo-Christian values that our nation was built upon.”

Masters has also criticized Hamadeh for not being married and not having children — echoing comments made by Vance, who has said “childless cat ladies” are running the Democratic Party and are anti-family.

Hamadeh has brushed aside the criticism and touted what his says is “unwavering support of grassroots patriots,” along with an endorsement from Lake and Trump, Knight said.

“While Blake ‘the Snake’ Masters has run a despicable campaign attacking an Army veteran, Abe has been focused on the issues that are affecting everyday Arizonans,” Knight said.

Retired dentist Randall Letellier, 72, of Sun City, said he planned to vote for Hamadeh based on Trump’s initial endorsement and is now confused by the dual endorsement.

“Why, the week before the election, would that come out?” Letellier said. “It doesn’t make any sense to me. I just tend not to believe that.”

Doug Talbot, 52, who lives in Glendale, said Trump’s nod for Masters further nudged him in that direction. But he said he would keep researching candidates before casting a ballot.

___

Gabriel Sandoval is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

