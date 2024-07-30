Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Men’s Olympic triathlon is postponed due to concerns over water quality in Paris’ Seine River

Jul 29, 2024, 9:07 PM | Updated: 11:04 pm

Watercraft and buoys sit along the Seine river as the triathlon event venue on the Pont Alexandre I...

Watercraft and buoys sit along the Seine river as the triathlon event venue on the Pont Alexandre III bridge stands in the background at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PARIS (AP) — The men’s Olympic triathlon planned for Tuesday has been postponed over concerns about water quality in Paris’ Seine River, where the swimming portion of the race was supposed to take place.

Organizers said they will try to hold the men’s triathlon Wednesday instead. The women’s competition is also scheduled on Wednesday, but both are subject to water tests. A risk of storms in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings could complicate rescheduling the events.

Heavy rains generally cause levels of E. coli and other bacteria in the Seine to rise. Paris experienced a downpour during the Olympic opening ceremony Friday, with rain continuing into Saturday. The swimming portion of training events meant to let the triathletes familiarize themselves with the course was canceled on both Sunday and Monday because of concerns over water quality.

The decision to postpone the men’s triathlon followed a meeting early Tuesday morning that included the sport’s governing body, World Triathlon, its medical team and city officials.

Organizers and city officials had expressed confidence that bacteria levels would improve as skies cleared and temperatures warmed in the days that followed, but that apparently wasn’t sufficient to ensure the athletes’ safety.

Paris made an enormous effort to improve the water quality in the long-polluted Seine so the swimming portion of the triathlon and the marathon swimming event in August could be held in the famed river that runs through the city center. But bacteria levels have remained in flux.

Daily water quality tests measure levels of fecal bacteria known as E. coli, with a safe limit of 900 colony-forming units per 100 milliliters determined by European rules. Monitoring group Eau de Paris releases data each Friday, but it is updated only through the previous Tuesday.

High levels of E. coli in water can indicate contamination from sewage. Most strains are harmless and some live in the intestines of healthy people and animals. But others can be dangerous. Even a mouthful of contaminated water can lead to diarrhea, and the germ can cause illnesses such as infections in the urinary tract or in the intestines.

Efforts to make the river suitable for swimming cost 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion). They include the construction of a giant basin to capture excess rainwater and keep wastewater from flowing into the river, renovating sewer infrastructure and upgrading wastewater treatment plants.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo very publicly took a swim in the river two weeks ago, along with Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet, and the top government official for the Paris region, Marc Guillaume, along with swimmers from local swimming clubs. Data released last week show that E. coli levels at the Bras Marie were at 985 units per 100 milliliters that day, slightly above the established threshold.

Other swimming events planned in the Seine are the triathlon mixed relay on Aug. 5 and the women’s and men’s marathon swimming events on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9. ___

AP Health Writer Devna Bose contributed from Jackson, Mississippi.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

World

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he arrives at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in...

Associated Press

US boosting alliance with the Philippines with military funding and pact amid concern over China

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Washington’s top diplomat and defense chief, in Manila for talks Tuesday, will announce $500 million in military funding to boost Philippine defenses and progress in a proposed military pact, given that China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the region “will not stop,” a Philippine official said. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken […]

4 hours ago

Simone Biles of United States, smiles after competing on the uneven bars during a women's artistic ...

Associated Press

Simone Biles to compete on all four events at Olympic team finals despite calf injury

PARIS (AP) — A calf injury isn’t going to slow down Simone Biles. The American gymnastics star is in the lineup for all four events during Tuesday night’s Olympic team finals. Biles tweaked her left calf while warming up for floor exercise during qualifying on Sunday. She retreated briefly to have the calf taped but […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Maduro locked in standoff with opponents as each side claims victory in presidential elections

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s opposition and President Nicolas Maduro’s government were locked in a high-stakes standoff after each side claimed victory in Sunday’s presidential vote, which millions in the long-suffering nation saw as their best shot to end 25 years of single-party rule. Several foreign governments, including the U.S., held off recognizing the results […]

23 hours ago

A Yazidi returnee family lives inside a school since they are unable to afford to rebuild their dam...

Associated Press

Ten years on, many Yazidis uprooted by Islamic State onslaught struggle to find safe, stable homes

SINJAR, Iraq (AP) — When Rihan Ismail returned to her family’s home in the heartland of her Yazidi community, she was sure she was coming back for good. She had yearned for that moment throughout long years of captivity. Islamic State militants had abducted then-adolescent Ismail as they rampaged through Iraq’s Sinjar district, killing and […]

1 day ago

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference after the Quad Ministerial M...

Associated Press

Blinken says US has ‘serious concerns’ about announced result of Venezuelan election

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States has ‘serious concerns’ about the announced result of Venezuela’s hotly contested presidential election that authorities say was won by incumbent Nicolas Maduro. Speaking in Tokyo on Monday shortly after the announcement was made, Blinken said the U.S. was concerned that the result […]

1 day ago

Simone Biles, of United States, celebrates after competing on the uneven bars during a women's arti...

Associated Press

Paris Olympics Day 2: Simone Biles and LeBron James shine as Americans step up at the Games

PARIS (AP) — On the first sunny day of the Paris Olympics, the stars from the United States shined bright. Simone Biles and LeBron James dazzled, so did the U.S. women’s soccer team. Torri Huske grabbed some of the spotlight, and Haley Batten made a name for herself by earning a silver medal in mountain […]

1 day ago

Men’s Olympic triathlon is postponed due to concerns over water quality in Paris’ Seine River