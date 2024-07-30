Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Kari Lake aims to win GOP primary for closely watched Arizona Senate race

Jul 29, 2024, 9:14 PM

In this combination photo, Kari Lake speaks in Dallas, Aug. 5, 2022, left, and Rep. Ruben Gallego, ...

In this combination photo, Kari Lake speaks in Dallas, Aug. 5, 2022, left, and Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., is seen in the Capitol, July 14, 2022, in Washington. Lake is looking to easily win Arizona's Republican nomination for Senate. The primary Tuesday, July 30, will likely set up a fierce battle against Gallego, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary for a crucial Senate race. In Maricopa County, Republicans will choose between a slate of incumbents who have stood up to former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election and challengers who claim it was stolen. (AP Photo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake is looking to easily win the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Arizona on Tuesday, setting up a fierce battle against Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego for a seat that could be crucial to deciding Senate control.

In Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix and 60% of Arizona’s voters, Republicans will also choose between a slate of incumbents who have stood up to former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election and challengers who claim it was stolen.

The primary will give insights about where the narrowly divided state is headed going into the final sprint of the 2024 election, when Arizona is central to the fight for control of the White House and Congress.

Gallego is running unopposed in the Democratic primary for Senate.

“Go vote,” Trump urged supporters in a telephone rally with Lake on Monday evening. “She’s fantastic. She will not let us down. Kari Lake, I just think she’s going to be as good as you can get. There’s nobody going to be better.”

The once-crowded field of Republicans looking at the Senate race thinned out when Lake, who built a national profile in Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement in an unsuccessful 2022 bid for Arizona governor, made clear she planned to run for the seat.

Her GOP primary opponent is Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, who says he’s more electable and the best candidate to secure the border. But he’s struggled to raise the money needed to make his case to voters. Through the end of June, Lake had raised $10.3 million compared with Lamb’s $2 million.

The winner will face Gallego in the race to replace Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who was elected as a Democrat in 2018 but left the party to become an independent after her standing among the Democratic base cratered. Sinema considered running as an independent but opted against it.

Lake entered politics after leaving the news anchor desk at the Phoenix Fox affiliate and quickly became a rising star on the right. Grassroots Republicans were drawn to her biting critiques of her former colleagues in the news media, her tough talk on border security and her unwavering support for Trump, who for a time considered her for his running mate.

“We’re looking forward to getting you back in Washington, DC,” Lake said to Trump during Monday’s telephone rally. “And I’m looking forward to helping back you up and make sure that we get this country gets turned back around.”

She defeated an establishment-backed Republican in the 2022 primary for Arizona governor but narrowly lost the general election. Convinced she had victory in hand after winning the primary, Lake did not move toward the center or work to unify Republicans behind her.

Since launching her Senate campaign late last year, Lake has made fitful efforts to moderate her most unpopular views but has not been consistent. She disavowed a near-total ban on abortion in Arizona, which she’d previously called “a great law,” but later spoke favorably for it.

She has at times steered clear of false claims of election fraud, but she continues trying to overturn her loss in the race for governor. Just this month she filed a longshot request for the Arizona Supreme Court to take up the issue, though the justices, all of whom were appointed by Republican governors, have already rejected her claims.

Meanwhile, Republican voters in Maricopa County will get their first chance to oust elected officials who did not embrace Trump’s and Lake’s false claims that the 2020 and 2022 elections were rigged. Recorder Stephen Richer, one of the elected officials responsible for administering elections, has become a pariah on the right for aggressively defending the integrity of elections. Several members of the county board of supervisors also face challengers aligned with Trump’s MAGA movement.

Republicans also have an eclectic group of candidates vying to replace retiring GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko in a safe Republican district. The field includes Blake Masters and Abraham Hamadeh, one-time allies who have turned bitterly on each other since both lost campaigns in 2022. A state lawmaker indicted for his involvement in Trump’s fake-elector scheme is also running, along with former Rep. Trent Franks, who resigned in 2017 when two aides said he sexually harassed them by asking them to carry a child through surrogacy.

On the Democratic side, voters will decide two hotly contested U.S. House primaries in the Phoenix area.

The winner in the 1st Congressional District will face Republican Rep. David Schweikert to represent an affluent district centered in Scottsdale that exemplifies the changing makeup of the political parties.

Two Democrats are also facing off in a bitter primary in the 3rd District, a safe Democratic district that includes the heart of the west Phoenix Latino community. The Democratic nominee is strongly favored in November to replace Gallego.

