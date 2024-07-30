Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Stock market today: Asian shares mostly fall ahead of central bank meetings

Jul 30, 2024, 12:11 AM | Updated: 2:46 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined in cautious trading Tuesday ahead of central bank meetings around the world.

The Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan are holding monetary policy meetings this week.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 reversed earlier losses to rise 0.2% in afternoon trading to 38,525.95. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5% to 7,953.20. South Korea’s Kospi shed 1% to 2,738.19. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 1.3% to 17,014.17, while the Shanghai Composite index declined 0.4% to 2,879.30.

“Markets may be having a tough time positioning the central bank meetings this week,” Jing Yi Tan of Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.

In Japan, the government reported the nation’s unemployment rate in June stood at 2.5%, inching down from 2.6% the previous month, and marking the first improvement in five months.

U.S. stock indexes drifted to a mixed finish Monday to kick off a week full of earnings reports from Wall Street’s most influential companies and a Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% to 5,463.54, coming off its first back-to-back weekly losses since April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to 40,539.93, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.1% to 17,370.20.

ON Semiconductor helped lead the market with a jump of 11.5% after the supplier to the auto and other industries reported stronger profit for the spring than analysts expected. McDonald’s rose 3.7% despite reporting profit and revenue for the latest quarter that fell shy of forecasts. Analysts said its performance at U.S. restaurants wasn’t as bad as some investors had feared.

Oil-and-gas companies were some of the heaviest weights on the market after the price of oil sank back toward where it was two months ago. ConocoPhillips lost 1.6%, and Exxon Mobil slipped 1% amid worries about how much crude China’s faltering economy will burn.

Several of Wall Street’s biggest names are set to report their results later this week: Microsoft on Tuesday, Meta Platforms on Wednesday and Apple and Amazon on Thursday. Their stock movements carry extra weight on Wall Street because they are among the market’s largest by total value.

Such Big Tech stocks drove the S&P 500 to dozens of records this year, in part on investors’ frenzy around artificial intelligence technology, but they ran out of momentum this month amid criticism they have grown too expensive, and as alternatives began to look more attractive. Last week, investors found profit reports from Tesla and Alphabet underwhelming, which raised concerns that other stocks in what is known as the “Magnificent Seven” group of Big Tech stocks could also fail to impress.

Smaller stocks have soared on expectations that slowing inflation will get the Federal Reserve to soon begin cutting interest rates. But that pattern unwound a bit Monday as the majority of Big Tech stocks rose while the smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 index shed 1.1%. The index is still up by a market-leading 9.2% for the month so far.

The Fed will hold a policy meeting on interest rates this week, and an announcement will come Wednesday. Virtually no one expects a move then, but the widespread expectation is that it will begin easing at its following meeting in September.

Treasury yields held relatively steady in the bond market, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.17% from 4.19% late Friday. It was as high as 4.70% in April.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 39 cents to $75.42 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 37 cents to $79.41.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 155.02 Japanese yen from 154.00 yen. The euro cost $1.0824, down from $1.0826.

World

Watercraft and buoys sit along the Seine river as the triathlon event venue on the Pont Alexandre I...

Associated Press

Men’s Olympic triathlon is postponed due to concerns over water quality in Paris’ Seine River

PARIS (AP) — The men’s Olympic triathlon planned for Tuesday has been postponed over concerns about water quality in Paris’ Seine River, where the swimming portion of the race was supposed to take place. Organizers said they will try to hold the men’s triathlon Wednesday instead. The women’s competition is also scheduled on Wednesday, but […]

6 hours ago

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he arrives at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in...

Associated Press

US boosting alliance with the Philippines with military funding and pact amid concern over China

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Washington’s top diplomat and defense chief, in Manila for talks Tuesday, will announce $500 million in military funding to boost Philippine defenses and progress in a proposed military pact, given that China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the region “will not stop,” a Philippine official said. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken […]

8 hours ago

Simone Biles of United States, smiles after competing on the uneven bars during a women's artistic ...

Associated Press

Simone Biles to compete on all four events at Olympic team finals despite calf injury

PARIS (AP) — A calf injury isn’t going to slow down Simone Biles. The American gymnastics star is in the lineup for all four events during Tuesday night’s Olympic team finals. Biles tweaked her left calf while warming up for floor exercise during qualifying on Sunday. She retreated briefly to have the calf taped but […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Maduro locked in standoff with opponents as each side claims victory in presidential elections

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s opposition and President Nicolas Maduro’s government were locked in a high-stakes standoff after each side claimed victory in Sunday’s presidential vote, which millions in the long-suffering nation saw as their best shot to end 25 years of single-party rule. Several foreign governments, including the U.S., held off recognizing the results […]

1 day ago

A Yazidi returnee family lives inside a school since they are unable to afford to rebuild their dam...

Associated Press

Ten years on, many Yazidis uprooted by Islamic State onslaught struggle to find safe, stable homes

SINJAR, Iraq (AP) — When Rihan Ismail returned to her family’s home in the heartland of her Yazidi community, she was sure she was coming back for good. She had yearned for that moment throughout long years of captivity. Islamic State militants had abducted then-adolescent Ismail as they rampaged through Iraq’s Sinjar district, killing and […]

1 day ago

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference after the Quad Ministerial M...

Associated Press

Blinken says US has ‘serious concerns’ about announced result of Venezuelan election

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States has ‘serious concerns’ about the announced result of Venezuela’s hotly contested presidential election that authorities say was won by incumbent Nicolas Maduro. Speaking in Tokyo on Monday shortly after the announcement was made, Blinken said the U.S. was concerned that the result […]

1 day ago

Stock market today: Asian shares mostly fall ahead of central bank meetings